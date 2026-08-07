LIV Golf’s ‘New’ Investor Announcement Raises More Doubts About Its Future as Key Issues Go Unaddressed

Ever since PIF announced that it will stop funding LIV Golf after 2026, the league’s future has been uncertain. But after all these months, the breakaway league finally got the funding it needed, or did it?

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While speaking to the media at LIV Golf New York, CEO Scott O’Neil revealed that the league has found a “lead investor.” He even went on to say that a deal has been made and approved by the board of directors. But what’s bothering many is that he didn’t say anything about who this investor is.

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The events within 24 hours of this announcement have made people wonder if there’s actually an investor or if the organization is just trying to create a narrative and keep the players, media, and fans in the dark.

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Just within hours of the announcement, Bloomberg reported that BC Partners’ credit arm is exploring lending a loan to the rebel league. If BC Partners is the lead investor O’Neil spoke of, then the difference is striking because it is exploring giving loans and not investing. Even if that’s not the case, loan involvement could impact the multi-partner model O’Neil was speaking about.

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Soon, many media outlets started reporting multiple pieces of information on similar lines. For instance, Axios Business’ Dan Primack posted on X that “It [LIV Golf] doesn’t ID the lead investor, but it’s BC Partners.” He even said that the investment could be more like debt than equity.

Then came an X post by No Laying Up. It reposted another post by David Rumsey, and it was about the broadcasting team discussing the LIV investor announcement. After reposting that, No Laying Up wrote that the mention of securing investment for the 2027 season and beyond is not true.

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According to the post, Scott O’Neil just announced that a lead investor has “signed a term sheet.” Thus, even if the league secured investment, it would only be for a year, which means the long-term future could still be uncertain.

According to the Financial Times and other outlets, potential new investors are seeking assurances that star players will stay and not later pursue full PIF contract payments. To facilitate that, PIF is reportedly considering settling existing player contracts at discounted values in exchange for liability releases, clearing the way for fresh deals under a BC Partners-backed LIV.

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“The new investors will need assurances that those players are not going to pursue any more money from the PIF and say, ‘we got stiffed’,” a person involved in the discussions told the Financial Times.

However, the challenge is that many golfers may not stay if they get a clean slate once contracts end. Flushing It Golf reported that the league gave equity offers and Indication of Interest documents to sign weeks ago. But many professionals are yet to sign these documents.

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After yesterday’s announcement, the league once again asked the golfers to return these documents, saying the new investment depends on them. If elite names like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, and others don’t commit to LIV Golf 2.0, the league could lose funding.

And if all of that was not enough, LIV golfer Adrian Meronk himself said that the information about the investor is quite vague. While he is positive and the overall atmosphere is positive about the future of the league, all that golfers know is that there’s an investor. There’s no other information conveyed to them, either.

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“I would say it was quite positive,” Meronk told NUCLR GOLF. “You know, as I said, we didn’t get much information from Scott and from the leadership, so it’s hard to make any assumptions, but I think the vibe was quite positive. And as I said, we just have to wait and see next week.”

Even when Bryson DeChambeau conducted a players-only meeting to motivate the golfers and encourage them to support the league, there was no investor information conveyed to them.

Everything points to one thing, which is that LIV Golf’s future is still uncertain, and the league’s vague announcement and everything that happened after hint toward that as well.

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Since the financial chaos began, many rumors have surrounded LIV Golf, be it about bankruptcy or golfers trying to connect with the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour for a path back. But many of these rumors have come true as well. For instance, even the news of PIF cutting down funding started as a rumor, but came out to be true.

What’s left to see now is whether it is actually BC Partners that is the lead investor Scott O’Neil mentioned. And if so, is LIV Golf getting investment or just a loan?