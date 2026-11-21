When LIV Golf announced in February 2026 that it was teaming up with the R&A and the USGA, it felt like a truce in a long, bitter fight over the game’s future. It certainly read as the two bodies that run the Open Championship and the US Open were now advising the breakaway league on how to prepare its courses. However, just nine months on, that handshake has turned into a line on a creditor’s list.

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Reuters reported that golf’s governing body, the R&A, is owed more than $650,000 by LIV Golf. Notably, this comes to light as the league is winding down and is selling off its assets to pay the creditors. So R&A is now among the creditors waiting to be paid.

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As surprising as it is, the debt actually traces back to the agreement finalized on February 18. The deal was announced on February 18, just after the league’s Adelaide event. LIV said it would use the R&A Sustainable Agronomy Service and the USGA Green Section, the consulting arms both bodies offer to clubs and championships worldwide. Together, they would set a unified framework for preparing courses across its 14-event, ten-country season.

LIV’s head of events, Ross Hallett, said competing on courses prepared to “exacting global standards” was essential for its players. He also credited the governing bodies for their support.

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Naturally, for a league that had spent years outside golf’s official structures, the tie-up also came after its Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex deals.

Furthermore, the USGA’s role mirrors the R&A’s. The two bodies split governance of the sport, with the USGA covering the United States and Mexico and the R&A covering the rest of the world, which likely explains why both were involved.

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How much money changed hands has never been made public. Neither LIV nor the two bodies disclosed financial terms at the announcement, and the R&A described the work only as consultancy support. The only figure on record is the $650,000 now owed. The reports have not said whether that covers the full agreement or part of it, or whether the USGA is also owed anything.

The timing is hard to miss. On November 5, LIV lawyer Matthew Williams told the bankruptcy court that winding down was “the best path,” after the search for outside investment to keep a 2027 version alive fell through. The hearing reportedly lasted 13 minutes. The Public Investment Fund had already pulled its backing.

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Millions for executives while creditors wait

As reported previously, the R&A is far from alone in the creditors’ list. LIV listed $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities and at least 1,000 creditors.

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Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Tyrrell Hatton are all owed money, and fourteen golfers sit among its 30 largest unsecured creditors.

And yet, through it all, a recent paper shows LIV did not shy away from paying its executives in millions. At a glance, seven executives are reported to have received $15.6 million in retention payments between the PIF ending its support and the bankruptcy filing.

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That included $6.375 million to CEO Scott O’Neil on June 24, on top of a $2.7 million bonus in February. His pay from September 2025 to August 2026 passed $13.6 million, per Front Office Sports, and former commissioner Greg Norman left in September 2025 with $9.4 million. BBC Sport reported that another $50.8 million went to golfers in the weeks before the filing.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to add that with a hearing on the wind-down plan set for January, the R&A may be waiting a while to learn what it gets back.