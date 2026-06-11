LIV Golf’s 2026 Season Under Threat as League Awaits $400M PIF Green Light – Report

LIV Golf burned through $5.5 billion in just four years. The league paid Jon Rahm a reported $300 million to join, and it handed Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson guarantees worth at least $100 million each. LIV rolled around the globe, throwing purses of $25 million to $30 million at 54-hole events that barely anyone watched. Now that the same league is begging outside investors for $250 million to $350 million just to keep operating, and recent reports on its funding paint an even bleaker picture.

According to a Financial Times report shared by Josh Carpenter, LIV Golf has yet to receive $400 million in funding that PIF had already committed for the 2026 season. This is not a new request or a renegotiation, but rather was about the money that was reportedly spoken for and hasn’t landed. The immediate concern is Indianapolis and Michigan, the final two events on this year’s calendar. Both are now dependent on that payment arriving. England and New Jersey are expected to go ahead, but the last leg of the season is still left in unresolved limbo.

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Earlier this week, Front Office Sports reported that all four remaining events faced uncertainty. A top executive at one of LIV’s main partners told FOS, “Every remaining tournament is on the fence.” Another industry insider with connections to both tours was even more direct: “I don’t think they’ll ever get to Michigan.” The Financial Times now says the crisis is focused on two events, but the overall problem remains.

PIF’s stated position remains intact; they committed in April to backing LIV through the conclusion of the 2026 season, and capital has been moving in installments. Approximately $66 million was received by LIV Golf in May, followed by another $130 million in early June. PIF’s official stance has not changed so far. The issue is not withdrawal; it’s the pause around money already pledged, because PIF disburses funding monthly, meaning each remaining event depends on a disbursement decision that could simply not come.

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LIV’s response, structurally, has been to build an exit ramp. In April, the league set up an Independent Directors Committee, led by Gene Davis of Pirinate Consulting Group and Jon Zinman of JZ Advisors. Their task is to consider options when PIF funding ends, and they have labeled this as a transition, not a crisis. Whether that framing survives the next few months depends on what the next wire transfer looks like.

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Scott O’Neil has been the public face of confidence throughout. On CNBC on June 9, he called PIF “terrific partners” and declared the league “full steam ahead.” When pressed directly on whether all remaining events would happen, his answer was a sales pitch:

“What I can guarantee is a heck of a return if you come invest in this business.”

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He acknowledged the league has strong commercial momentum, but he also admitted time is running out. His statement makes the urgency clear.

The survival plan is in place, yet the window to execute it is closing fast. LIV is hunting for fresh capital through Ducera Partners, an investment bank, and it is shifting to a leaner “LIV 2.0” model that cuts the schedule from 14 events down to 10. LIV has built a product, but the real challenge remains: it still needs to become a stable business. This fundraising push aims to fix that problem.

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The league that changed professional golf by offering guaranteed money now faces a different financial question. The issue is no longer how much money they need but whether any money will arrive at all. Indianapolis and Michigan stay on the schedule, and the chequebook is still open. Yet everyone involved knows that monthly payments and public statements from the CEO do not guarantee stability. But could this be something that was foreseen?

Former pro speaks on LIV Golf’s uncertain future

Last month, Brandel Chamblee spoke on The Dan Patrick Show and dropped a brutal verdict on LIV Golf. Did it hit its supposed goals? Not quite, and his answer was plain and simple:

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“It’s no secret that LIV Golf’s funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will run out at the conclusion of the 2026 season, and unless they quickly find a new financial backer who is willing to lose billions of dollars on the league, LIV Golf appears to be on the brink of death,” said Chamblee.

“I think everybody in the golf industry knew the Saudi’s didn’t care about golf. They were using golf as a vehicle to launder their atrocities, and because it came right on the heels of the murder and butchering of Jamal Khashoggi, it was really fresh in everybody’s mind, and it wasn’t hard to connect those dots.”

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Now, with the situation taking an unexpected turn, only time will tell how this situation will calm down.