‘LIV Showed Us Our Blind Spots’: Lucas Glover Reveals PGA Tour’s Biggest Weakness Before Golf’s Civil War

Before LIV Golf could roll out its proposed ‘LIV Golf 2.0’ vision centered on international national opens, the PGA Tour had already made its move. Through its strategic alliance with the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour is elevating and co-sanctioning events like the Australian Open as part of its expanded fall schedule. Speaking to Trey Wingo, Player Advisory Council member Lucas Glover acknowledged how LIV Golf exposed the PGA Tour’s weaknesses.

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“Brian’s not afraid to discuss and talk about how LIV showed us some of our weaknesses, some of our blind spots,” Glover told Wingo. “And reality is we own a lot of those national opens already, so we wouldn’t have had to compete with LIV… That being said… How do we grow our brand? How do we grow our players’ brand? How do we give the members the best opportunity on the tour and then worldwide in what can be considered an off-season?

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“But I think it’s great because it’s the best of both worlds. As we said, you can go have fun at these, grow your brand, have fun, make it a vacation, or you can go there and be serious cuz I got to play well.”

It’s not just Glover who has acknowledged the role LIV Golf has played in the PGA Tour’s decision to co-sanction national opens around the world. LIV Golf, which launched in 2021 and quickly established itself as a major disruptor, is now facing uncertainty as its Saudi PIF funding is set to end after the 2026 season. This prompted their plans for a LIV Golf 2.0 model to attract new investors to remain afloat next year.

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USA Today via Reuters Aug 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Lucas Glover poses for a photo with the championship trophy after winning a playoff hole against Patrick Cantlay during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When Brian Rolapp, who became the PGA Tour’s CEO in June last year, was asked about LIV Golf’s challenges, he instead highlighted the significance of the league’s presence. He believed that LIV Golf “exposed some things that maybe the PGA Tour could do better.” He added that the Saudi-backed league showed them how they can make things better for the “fans… professional golfers… our television partners.”

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Besides co-sanctioning international national opens through the DP World Tour, they have also introduced a two-tier system starting in 2028. It will have a Championship Series for the game’s top players and a Challenger Series for those competing to earn promotion. And players can move between the two divisions based on performance, creating stronger fields, higher stakes, and a more competitive season.

Also, if it weren’t for LIV, the PGA Tour would have never introduced the concept of signature events and higher purses. Bonuses that exist now, like PIP, which is now replaced by a new equity-based program, would not exist as well.

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In any case, Lucas Glover fully supports the partnership with the DP World Tour and the expansion into international national opens. But he doesn’t appear to be a fan of the PGA Tour’s proposed two-tier system.

Lucas Glover shares his thoughts on the two-tier system

Glover isn’t happy that the new rule prevents Championship Series players from competing in Challenger Series events beginning in 2028. Despite his reservations, however, Glover has accepted the business logic behind the decision to establish the rule.

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“That was my biggest concern, and my biggest issue with this,” Glover told Trey Wingo. “I brought it up a few times. It does kind of stink, honestly.”

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“Once it was explained to me what we’re asking sponsors to do from Championship to Challenger, the actual investment, it made sense… It’s going to sting for some guys, but it kind of made sense.”

The two-tier system mainly governs the main season events. Meanwhile, the fall becomes a mix of retention opportunities and international play. That being said, the PGA Tour may be transitioning to a new era. One, Lucas Glover clearly thinks, might not have been possible without LIV Golf.