LIV Star Ian Poulter Uses USA’s Historic Ryder Cup Defeat to Inspire Son’s Walker Cup Squad

Luke Poulter’s Walker Cup debut is set against GB&I’s search for a rare away win. And who better to spark an upset than a player carrying the genes of a Ryder Cup legend? Ian Poulter, Luke’s dad, was part of the European team that pulled off the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012, staging a historic comeback from 10-4 down to clinch the win. In fact, this historic win itself is serving as a backdrop for Luke and fellow team members’ inspiration this week.

Fresh from the St Andrews Trophy win, Luke Poulter and his teammates are getting down to business at Cypress Point for the 2025 Walker Cup. While their past record might be a bit of a mixed bag, Ian is undoubtedly cheering Luke on. Dean Robertson, the captain, shared that much following the Saturday round, saying, “You know, there are waves of momentum. We talked about it the other night with Luke’s dad, with Ian, and he talked about how Medinah was almost gone.” That’s something his players feel as well.

Luke, for one thing, did admit, “He [Ian] never played a Walker Cup, but he obviously has Ryder Cup knowledge, which is pretty similar to this.” And the highest-ranked player on the team, Tyler Weaver, said, “Being able to talk to him about the Ryder Cup and his experiences, having the chance to ask him questions and what it means and how to play these events, how to deal with the pressure has been so important.”

And that 2012 moment is as inspiring as it can get. After all, who can forget Europe’s miraculous 2012 Ryder Cup turnaround, where they clawed their way back from a 10-4 hole to clinch the title 14½-13½? And Ian Poulter was the hero of the hour, steamrolling his way to four wins out of four in typically unstoppable fashion.

13 years down the line, Robertson’s players are hoping to pull off the same feat with a similar spirit. “But for the guys it’s all about keeping their feet where they are, being in the moment and not getting ahead of themselves,” Robertson adds. GB&I got off to a strong start in the Saturday morning foursomes, taking a 3-1 lead over the USA, their second straight Walker Cup where they’ve begun with a similar advantage. Still, there’s plenty more to do to grab a win this season.

“So it’s been a good morning. We won’t be getting; we’re under absolutely no illusions about the task at hand. The goal is 13.5, and that’s what we’re — we’ve now made three points, so we’ve got 10.5 to go now,” Robertson shares. And if you’ve any doubt regarding GB&I’s chances this time around, remember Rory McIlroy doesn’t.

Rory McIlroy sends an important video message to the Walker Cup players

Rory McIlroy sent a pre-match video message to the Great Britain & Ireland (GB&I) team on Friday night, saying, “Please beat them.” Rivalry is pretty evident, right? But McIlroy decided to take it a step further, and even boldly predicted the outcome of the 2025 Walker Cup and Ryder Cup, adding, “Please beat them because I know we’re going to beat them at Bethpage.”

McIlroy’s message seemed to strike a chord, as GB&I got off to a strong start, leading 3-1 after the morning foursomes session. This marks only the third time since 2009 they’ve started with such an advantage. However, the Americans refused to back down, mounting a strong comeback to take a 6½-5½ lead after the first day of play. Regardless, McIlroy’s own Walker Cup experience probably fueled those comments.

And why wouldn’t it? After all, he did experience a narrow loss at the Walker Cup way back in 2007. Then, just like Ian Poulter, he has tasted a win in the Ryder Cup, including the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah.” Evidently, McIlroy knows what it takes to beat the Americans. Undoubtedly, though, if the GB&I pulls off this feat this week, it will only serve as a motivating factor for the guys getting to business at Bethpage later this month.