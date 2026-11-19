Anthony Kim has never complicated his approach to golf. His philosophy, as he recently put it, is simple – hit the ball into the hole. However, a public exchange between the 4Aces GC star and performance consultant Duncan Carey has drawn attention to what’s happening behind the scenes at Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf team.

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Carey recently accused 4Aces GC of failing to pay him for six months of consultancy work, despite submitting invoices to team management every month. In a reply to a BBC X post, Carey tagged the team and its members, including Anthony Kim, in the accusation.

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The allegation prompted Kim to respond with a blunt remark.

“I don’t even know wat pretournament strategy or post tournament performance analysis is. I just try to hit the ball in the hole,” he wrote while responding to Duncan Carey.

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However, his subsequent clarification raised a bigger question about how much the players knew about the team’s internal operations.

When Carey said that what Kim is saying is fair but the 4Aces GC contracted him, Kim replied, “Understood brother I’m not saying anything u said was untrue bcuz believe it or not players were kept out of the loop on a lot. Respect 🤝.”

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According to Carey, his responsibilities included preparing pre-tournament strategies and conducting post-tournament performance analysis to help the four players with their games.

He further claimed that he was tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket while the team had won more than £20 million during the same period.

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The financial contrast became a particularly striking part of his allegation. While the players competed for substantial prize money, Carey claimed the person responsible for providing them with performance-related support received nothing for his work.

However, his account remains an allegation, and the precise contractual arrangement has not been established. It is also unclear whether his agreement was directly with 4Aces GC, its management company, LIV Golf, or another intermediary.

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The exchange ended on an amicable note, with neither side directing accusations toward the players.

The most interesting part of the exchange is arguably not Anthony Kim’s initial joke but his admission that players were sometimes kept out of the loop.

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Anthony Kim is not the only one citing such issues. While few have explicitly said LIV Golf kept them in the dark, many hinted at management problems. In fact, Bryson DeChambeau, arguably the biggest LIV Golf supporter, criticized LIV management during an interview with Indian podcaster Raj Shamani.

“The top co. just wasn’t really managed that effectively. And I know that now,” DeChambeau said.

This creates an important distinction between the players and the people responsible for managing the team’s operations.

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In this case, Carey specifically said that he had no hard feelings toward the golfers and did not believe they were aware of the agreement’s details. Anthony Kim’s clarification also indicates that he was not attempting to dispute the consultant’s claims.

The allegation comes amid LIV Golf’s wider financial crisis

Carey’s complaint has emerged at a particularly difficult time for LIV Golf. The league has been dealing with significant financial challenges and mounting unpaid obligations.

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It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey in September 2026. Its bankruptcy filings estimated liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion and listed at least 1,000 creditors.

More recently, a BBC Sport investigation highlighted the financial difficulties faced by several UK-based businesses that supplied services to LIV Golf.

Reported outstanding payments included Global Infusion Group, BD365 Clean, and others. The investigation also revealed that LIV Golf paid millions of dollars to players shortly before filing for bankruptcy protection. Court records reportedly showed $16.6 million paid to golfers on July 31. The league released another $34.2 million between August 17 and September 3.

One aspect of Carey’s post was his reference to 4Aces GC winning more than £20 million during those six months.

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What is clear is that 4Aces GC remained competitive during the period in question. The team enjoyed strong results, including its Singapore victory, with Johnson, Pieters, Kim, and Detry contributing to its performances.

Anthony Kim made a strong comeback through LIV Golf

Kim’s involvement in the exchange is particularly interesting given his unusual return to professional golf.

The American spent nearly 12 years away from competitive golf before returning in 2024 as a LIV Golf wildcard. His comeback followed a prolonged period of injuries and personal challenges. During this time, he became largely disconnected from professional golf.

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His comeback reached another high point in February 2026 when he won LIV Golf Adelaide. He secured his first tournament victory in nearly 16 years. He defeated Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to complete one of professional golf’s most remarkable comeback stories.

Given his extended absence from the sport, Anthony Kim’s limited involvement in the team’s administrative arrangements wouldn’t be surprising. His latest comments also suggest he focused on his responsibilities as a player rather than the commercial arrangements surrounding the team’s support staff.