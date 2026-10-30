“Lives in His Own World”: Brooks Koepka Takes a Brutal Dig at Bryson DeChambeau After Masters Drama

Brooks Koepka has never been a man for small talk. This week, he turned that into an argument during a 29-minute range session in West Palm Beach for the Dan on Golf show. And he aimed it straight at Bryson DeChambeau.

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Dan Rapaport asked Koepka about the strangest subplot of the 2025 Masters. DeChambeau had complained that Rory McIlroy never spoke to him during the final round. Koepka didn’t soften his answer. “He shouldn’t have,” he said of McIlroy. “He lives in his own world. I don’t think many people want to talk to him, regardless.”

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The line carried weight for a simple reason. Koepka has spent a decade being described in those exact terms himself. So this was not a throwaway jab. It was a full defense of McIlroy from a player who knows the accusation personally.

The setting was Augusta in April 2025. DeChambeau started Sunday two shots behind McIlroy. Tournament officials grouped them together in the last round. DeChambeau briefly took the lead with a birdie at the second hole. Then, his round fell apart. He shot 75 and finished tied for fifth at 7-under. McIlroy beat Justin Rose in a playoff and completed the career Grand Slam.

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There was already tension between them that day. On the ninth green, the pair argued over who should putt first. DeChambeau suggested flipping a tee to decide. McIlroy called for a rules official to measure instead.

Afterward, reporters asked DeChambeau how his playing partner had been. His answer became the story of the week. “No idea. Didn’t talk to me once all day.” They also asked him if he had tried to start a conversation. “He wouldn’t talk to me. He was just being focused, I guess. It’s not me, though.”

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McIlroy responded a month later at Quail Hollow. “I don’t know what he was expecting. We’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to try to be his best mate out there.” His sports psychologist, Bob Rotella, said the silence was planned. It was a game plan designed to keep McIlroy in his own bubble, not a message aimed at anyone.

Koepka’s answer went further than defending McIlroy. “I wouldn’t have spoken to Rory, and I don’t think Rory would have spoken to me, and it would have been totally fine.”

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He had one exception, though. With a stranger, he will chat for the first couple of holes. He asks where the man lives, about his family, where he is playing. The point is only to break the ice. After that, the conversation stops.

“I’m not a big talker. I fully understand it. I don’t feel bad. It is what it is. Some guys don’t talk. It’s okay. It’s their job. They get to do what they want.”

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In the same session, Koepka discussed swing changes and strategy. He explained how he reads an opponent’s body language and gives nothing away in return.

Timing matters here. DeChambeau tried to close this story within days of the Masters. He told reporters there was “no beef” and compared the silence to Tiger Woods icing out Tony Finau. He insisted that McIlroy was simply “being stoic the whole day.” Now, Koepka has reopened a file that DeChambeau wanted shut.

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The two men also have their own awkward history. Koepka is not a neutral voice on DeChambeau. He is, though, a credible one on the real question underneath all of this. Does a player owe his opponent a conversation while they are both trying to win a green jacket?

Koepka plays next at the Farmers Insurance Skins Game. The event is at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Black Friday, November 27, 2026. The field includes Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, and rookie Jackson Koivun, with a $4 million purse on the line.

DeChambeau is not in that field. So the next chapter of golf’s most reliable awkward relationship will play out in headlines. It will not play out in a pairing sheet, at least for now.