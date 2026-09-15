‘Long Legal Process’: Jon Rahm Drops Blunt Verdict on LIV Golf’s Future as League Struggles to Keep Footing

Although Jon Rahm has avoided questions about his future with the breakaway league, he has made one thing clear: it all depends on LIV’s position after this season. LIV reportedly owes the Spaniard $7.5 million, with $150 million remaining across his overall deal, but the league may struggle to fulfill its financial obligations after reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week. Still, Rahm has maintained that he is “more than willing to fulfil” his contract under ‘LIV 1.0,’ while remaining tight-lipped about his commitment to the more restrictive ‘LIV 2.0.’ That, however, does little to clarify his long-term stance on the league—precisely what reporters are trying to find out.

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Rahm is in Virginia Water, England, for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. Ahead of the event, reporters once again pressed him for answers about his future with the league. By now, they might have expected him to be frustrated by the constant questions about LIV. Instead, Rahm remained composed, reminding them they were only doing their jobs, and started taking questions. One reporter asked a hypothetical question: What would have to change to leave LIV? Rahm had a blunt response.

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“Well, there’s a long legal process they have to go through before a lot of things fall into place. I really can’t give you an answer right now.”

LIV Golf’s filing came after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) decided in April 2026 to withdraw its multibillion-dollar backing, having reportedly invested around $5 billion in the league. Court documents estimate assets between $100 million and $500 million and liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion.

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Several business partners and vendors filed lawsuits against LIV for unpaid invoices before the bankruptcy filing, including Mobii ($1.23 million), Fresh Tape Media ($1.1 million), and IMG ($3.2 million). Premier Golf League also filed a lawsuit against LIV and PIF for breach of confidence, unlawful means conspiracy, and for stealing business plans and intellectual property originally conceptualized for the PGL.

Now, over $45 million is owed to 14 current and former LIV players for Q3 2026 obligations. Rahm is among them with $7.5 million, the highest.

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CEO Scott O’Neil has reassured players and fans that LIV has secured a rescue and restructuring agreement with private equity firm BC Partners. The two sides are now planning a streamlined “LIV Golf 2.0” for 2027, built around a player-majority ownership model. On top of that, PIF agreed to provide a $49.6 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing package to help the league continue operating through the restructuring.

But Rahm isn’t interested in being a part of LIV 2.0. Rahm clarified in the conference that he isn’t interested in the political side of things. He only wants to play golf. Whether he stays or leaves depends on how soon the league sorts its affairs.