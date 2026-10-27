‘Lose a Little Bit of Respect’: Golf Pro Slams DP World Tour Over LIV Golf Joiners After Losing His Card

Eddie Pepperell slipped to 101st in the rankings and missed out on a full DP World Tour card for next season, but losing his playing privileges is not his biggest concern. The Englishman is more troubled by the Tour’s decision to potentially fast-track former LIV Golf players back into the European circuit, arguing that offering sponsor invitations to returning players for the 2027 season risks betraying those who have remained loyal to the Tour.

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Speaking on The Chipping Forecast podcast, Pepperell questioned the Tour’s direction, particularly its approach to meritocracy and player loyalty. He admitted that the decision had affected his perception of the organization, despite acknowledging the support he has received from it.

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“Because from my perspective, I lose a little bit of respect for the Tour when they do something like this. Usually, what tends to fill that void is resentment and even contempt. I’m not a contemptuous individual, and I’m certainly not somebody who seeks to be vengeful in any way,” he said.

Pepperell also questioned why players should support the Tour if its decisions make their careers more difficult. However, he was careful to acknowledge that the organization had helped him recently by awarding him sponsor invitations, including one to the Open de España in Madrid.

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His criticism, therefore, is not about a lack of personal support but about what he sees as an inconsistency in how the Tour rewards loyalty and grants opportunities.

Pepperell added that he previously talked about the issue with DP World Tour chief executive, arguing that they should reserve invitations for returning LIV Golf players who could truly elevate tournaments and draw bigger audiences.

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“I’ve spoken to Guy [Kinnings] on this very issue, back in the summer. I won’t betray any confidence on his side, but my view was pretty simple: give a few players invites who undeniably add stardust,” he explained, pointing to Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau as examples. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, he noted, already have exemptions.

Beyond those marquee names, Pepperell believes that the remaining players should return through qualifying school rather than receive preferential treatment. He was particularly puzzled by the inclusion of Charles Howell III, while also questioning the commercial value of inviting Thomas Pieters, Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen.

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Regarding their abilities, Pepperell argued that these players would not generate enough additional interest to materially improve the Tour’s finances by 2027. In his view, extending invitations to a broader group of LIV returnees risks sacrificing opportunities for established DP World Tour members without delivering a meaningful commercial return.

His concerns have found support among other professionals, including Marco Penge, who has also emphasized that leaving the DP World Tour for LIV Golf should carry consequences. The debate ultimately pits the Tour’s commercial interests against its responsibility to the players who have continued competing on the European circuit.

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The DP World Tour, however, faces a difficult balancing act. When it needs to strengthen its commercial position, bringing back major names such as Bryson DeChambeau could boost tournament profiles, attract spectators and increase television interest. Such appearances could benefit the Tour as a whole, even if they require tough decisions about exemptions.

The bigger question is how far that strategy should extend. If sponsors distribute invitations too widely, players who have spent years climbing the rankings might have to compete for limited opportunities against those returning from LIV Golf. That could undermine the meritocratic system Pepperell believes the Tour should protect.

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Ultimately, the Tour must weigh the immediate commercial appeal of LIV returnees against the long-term trust of its existing membership. Securing a few headline names may generate attention in 2027, but rewarding players who left while loyal members bear the cost could prove far more damaging to the Tour’s credibility.