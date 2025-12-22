‘Losers’: PGA Tour Pro Blasts Fan Behavior After Viral NFL Arena Incident

Quite often, the lines between right and wrong get blurred when a certain context is put into place. That’s exactly what happened in Sunday’s NFL game. After a punch sent DK Metcalf into the midst of controversy, the Internet has once again divided itself, jumping on the moral bandwagon. While some outright called Metcalf’s actions condemnable, others offered a justification. On a similar note, Michael S. Kim, too, has chosen a side.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Responding to a post that argued in favor of DK Metcalf, Kim wrote, “Losers feel like they can say whatever they want…” He then continued, “If they met on the street, 80% of these people would be asking for a photo for their social media. Act like adults. On both sides.”

Needless to say, Kim’s reaction quickly gained traction. It’s not unusual for the 2018 John Deere Classic winner to actively engage through his X account, much like Phil Mickelson. But a sensitive topic like this, which teeters on the edge of violent behavior, could have been tiptoed around. Yet, Kim had his reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are clear boundaries and [fans] know a player can’t touch them (just like social media),” Kim contended.

In DK Metcalf’s case, Ryan Kennedy, the fan in question, seemed to celebrate after getting punched. In the NFL, the rules about the distance between players and fans are quite strict. Players can lose thousands of dollars or get suspended for rules violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither has happened as of yet. Metcalf returned for the second half, finishing with four catches for 42 yards. His team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, ended up winning the game (29-24). Interestingly, afterwards, Metcalf left without answering the press. His head coach, Mike Tomlin, too, has refused to comment on the incident.

As Kim’s post went viral, several users questioned his stand. One asked Kim, “Fans are closer at golf events than any other sport. Why doesn’t this kinda sh*t happen there?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

To this, Kim had a very restrained response: “Golf doesn’t bring out the emotions like football and other sports.”

Yet he didn’t forget to mention the Ryder Cup, where such brashness is quite often. Take this year’s example itself. Not just golfers, but fans too were quite hostile, from hurling abuses to beer bottles and whatnot.

And not just in the Ryder Cup, but in regular golfing events too, people have lost their temper. Reason? Golf’s patient nature. Unlike other sports, which usually thrive on energy and zeal, golf requires quiet relaxation with unwavering attention. Once tampered with, a golfer can lose significant points.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several instances of this.

At the 2002 Skins Game, when a fan tried to take a photo of Tiger Woods mid-swing, Steve Williams, his then caddie, marched over, snatched the camera, and threw it in the nearby water hazard. Apparently, the camera cost $7,000. But Williams refused to apologize. Later, Woods compensated the fan.

Imago The 2003 Open Championship 030719/ROYAL ST. GEORGES, SANDWICH, UK/PHOTO MARK NEWCOMBE/THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP 2003 Tiger Woods moves photographers on the 10th tee portrait face happy and smiling close up The 2003 Open Championship, also known as the 132nd Open Championship, was held from 17 to 20 July 2003 at Royal St George s Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent, England. Copyright: xMarkxNewcombex

But is that the only way golf officials sort out such cases? Or are there any specific rules set in place if an accident occurs?

ADVERTISEMENT

Does golf treat altercations differently than the NFL?

The answer is yes. In golf, the punishments are not as black and white as in other contact sports. Instead, there are pages and pages of the Code of Conduct framework, which clearly states how both parties are supposed to act. If one of them behaves in an unruly manner, Tour officials are allowed to act at their discretion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the actual Rules of Golf, physical altercations with a spectator are usually incidental. That means if a ball or a club accidentally touches someone behind the ropes. Rule 11.1 covers that, with no penalty attached. But the moment such actions are performed intentionally, the atmosphere changes.

A deliberate act of violence would fall under 1.2a. It is called “classified misconduct.” That calls for an immediate disqualification. Such responses become brutal if the event is on the Tour level. For instance, if DK Metcalf did what he did at a PGA Tour event, he would have faced immediate disqualification, an indefinite suspension, which would call for an investigation, and, of course, a hefty fine.

On the DP World Tour, the severity goes up a notch. In 1985, a player called David Robertson was banned for 20 years just for cheating! (he moved his ball incorrectly). If a golfer had physically as*aulted a fan, he could have easily suffered a lifetime ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such violent incidents can also trigger a potential exodus from sponsors like Nike, Titleist, Rolex, and others.