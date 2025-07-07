“Lost 15 Pounds”: Max Homa Breaks Silence as Major Hopes Are Shattered Days Before The Open

Max Homa’s 2025 season has quietly turned into one he’d probably like to forget. Week after week, the form just hasn’t been there. He’s missed seven cuts so far, struggled to find momentum, and hasn’t had a single top finish to hang his hat on. His confidence took a real hit when he failed to qualify for the U.S. Open, one of the few events he had circled at the start of the year. Adding to that the fact that he hasn’t won a solo event since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, it’s been one disappointment after another. And just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, the John Deere Classic delivered another blow.

He started Sunday just one shot behind the leader and quickly moved into the lead with three birdies in his first four holes. But things didn’t stay smooth. Over his final 14 holes, he played 1-over par. Even though he made some nice birdies later on, mistakes like missing a birdie on the short par-5 17th cost him big. On the final hole, he needed to hole his approach shot to make the playoff, but ended up two-putting for par. He missed the playoff by two strokes. So yeah, the disappointment is real.

A day after the tournament, Homa finally put his feelings into words, “Disappointing finish but huge thx to the @johndeereclassic for an amazing week. The fans were unbelievable!” Max Homa wrote on Instagram after his T5 finish at TPC Deere Run. While the result may not have gone his way, Homa clearly appreciated the energy and support he felt throughout the week. The John Deere Classic, known for its loyal and family-friendly crowd, brought out fans in big numbers, many of whom followed Homa closely across all four rounds. But the thing is, this wasn’t just another stop on his calendar, as Homa had chosen to play here with a clear purpose in mind.

He added in the Instagram post, “I think I lost 15 pounds of water weight so thankful for that as well,” wrapping the week with a bit of humor. The comment likely referred to the brutal heat and humidity at TPC Deere Run during the first 2 rounds, where players battled soaring temperatures throughout the tournament. It was Homa’s way of easing the sting, using humor to wrap up a week that had both promise and pressure.

Knowing his current form wasn’t where it needed to be, Homa chose the John Deere Classic for a reason. With a relatively weaker field and fewer big names in the mix, this was his best shot in weeks to chase a win. It’s the same reason he’s not playing the Scottish Open, a much stronger field, filled with players fine-tuning their games ahead of The Open, and that isn’t the ideal setting for someone still trying to rediscover rhythm. This cost him because a lot was at stake.

A win could’ve pushed him close to the top 50 OWGR, making him a potential second or third alternate for The Open. He didn’t have a direct path into the field even with a win, but it would’ve brought him right to the edge. Still, despite the sting of what slipped away, Homa kept things lighthearted.

But really, did performance play a part in this defeat?

Did the pressure catch up to Max Homa?

Heading into the final round of the John Deere Classic, Max Homa made it clear he wasn’t letting the pressure get to him. When reporters tried to get inside his head, hoping for insight into his mindset or strategy, Homa didn’t offer any over-analysis or dramatic talk. “I let you guys process it. I’m just going to eat, sleep, wake up, and get ready to play a good round of golf,” he said, brushing off any need for a deep strategy or overthinking.

Still, the media wasn’t done yet. One reporter followed up by pointing out something Homa had said the night before. He had mentioned that even if things didn’t go his way over the weekend, he’d still walk away feeling good about the progress he had made. But now that he was so close to the lead, they wanted to know if that feeling had changed. “No. I believe in myself wholeheartedly. I don’t expect a whole lot from myself. I’m just going to go be myself tomorrow,” he said, showing that while he had full confidence in his game, he wasn’t about to put unnecessary pressure on himself.

Even though he didn’t let the pressure rattle him, he still couldn’t keep the momentum going all the way through Sunday. Maybe it was just one of those days, or maybe the luck just didn’t roll his way, but either way, the wait for that long-overdue win continues.