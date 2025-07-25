Lottie Woad WITB July 2025: LPGA Rookie’s Golfing Essentials Explored

Before turning pro, Lottie Woad did what no other English woman had ever done, and that is becoming the world’s No.1 amateur golfer. It was a historic moment that capped off a phenomenal run, making her the first Englishwoman to win the Mark H. McCormack Medal, awarded to the leading player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. But that wasn’t the only time she made the golf world sit up and take notice.

In April 2024, she delivered one of the most thrilling finishes in amateur golf history, birdieing three of the last four holes to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. A few months later, she proved she could handle the biggest stages, finishing T3 at the Evian Championship, just one stroke short of a playoff and still an amateur. And in a game where every shot counts, what’s a golfer’s greatest ally out on the course, of course, is their bag. So what exactly does Lottie Woad trust when she’s chasing titles?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woad’s long-game gear

Lottie Woad’s long game setup is as sharp and strategic as her rise through the world golf rankings. At the heart of it is her trusted Titleist TSR3 driver, set at 9.0 degrees, a club built for precision strikers, offering both distance and control with a price tag of around $500 to $599. It’s the kind of driver that doesn’t just launch the ball, it launches statements off the tee. Backing it up is the Titleist GT2 fairway wood at 15.0 degrees, retailing for $399, which gives her the perfect mix of power and versatility whether she’s attacking a reachable par 5 or shaping a low bullet into the wind.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Woad (@lottie_woad) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In her hybrid slots, Woad carries two Titleist TSR2s, 18 and 21 degrees, priced between $249 and $335. These clubs are about consistency and control, giving her options from long range while maintaining forgiveness, which is vital for a player navigating high-stakes courses and championship setups. And when it’s time to hit the green from a distance, her Titleist T150 irons, especially the long and mid-irons from 5 to 7, come into play. At around $215 per club, they offer a forged feel with the added forgiveness modern players need, making them a powerful tool for someone who demands both accuracy and feedback.

Every piece of Woad’s long game setup reflects her playing style: bold, thoughtful, and ready to take on any challenge. These aren’t just clubs, they’re carefully chosen allies that help her stay aggressive off the tee and precise into the green. With this kind of gear in hand, it’s no wonder she’s already turning heads as she begins her professional chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lottie Woad’s Short Game Setup

When it comes to precision, touch, and scoring finesse, Lottie Woad’s short game setup is built for control and consistency. Her Titleist T150 irons continue down into the short game zone with the 8-iron, 9-iron, and pitching wedge clubs she leans on for those tight approaches and sharp spin control. Priced at around $215 each, these short irons offer a clean, forged feel with just the right blend of workability and forgiveness, which is ideal for someone who thrives under pressure inside 150 yards.

But it’s in the wedge game where Lottie’s setup truly shines. She trusts a trio of Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges 50.08F, 54.10S, and 58.06K to cover every scenario around the green. Whether it’s a controlled 50-degree for fuller swings, a versatile 54 for sand and tight lies, or the 58 for delicate flop shots, each wedge is a specialist in her scoring arsenal. At $189 apiece, they’re an investment in touch, spin, and short game confidence, something Woad clearly doesn’t lack.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rounding out her setup is the new 2025 Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, retailing for around $55 a dozen. While it plays a role from tee to green, it’s especially important in the short game, offering the soft feel, high spin, and dependable flight that makes those clutch chips and putts feel like second nature. For a player like Lottie, who’s already proven she can compete at the highest level, every detail matters, and her short game setup proves she’s dialed in where it counts the most.

With every club and ball choice reflecting a clear purpose, Lottie Woad’s setup tells a story of a young pro ready for the big stage. And as she eyes her next breakthrough, one thing’s certain that this bag is just getting started. Currently, she is chasing yet another career-defining moment, this time with Dermot Byrne on the bag. She is aiming for a win at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire. She’s in strong contention, with her calm presence and fearless game.