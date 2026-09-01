‘Love You, Brother’: Tony Romo Gets Heartfelt Support From Will Zalatoris After OWI Arrest

Tony Romo opened up about one of the most difficult moments of his life via an Instagram post. He uploaded a personal statement where he took full responsibility for the Wisconsin Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) case and the personal struggles behind it. His candid Instagram statement drew an immediate response from the sports community. Many fellow athletes, including Tom Brady and Dez Bryant, showed support for the retired NFL player.

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This support didn’t just come from the NFL community. People from the entertainment world and various other sports chimed in. American pro golfer Will Zalatoris was one of them.

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“Love you brother!!!!!” Zalatoris commented on the post.

Romo had opened up about how his health struggles got him addicted to alcohol and how it resulted in the OWI case. He noted that he has played football for more than 20 years. This includes 14 years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. Over the course of his career, he underwent multiple back surgeries.

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“This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin. I own this completely. Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol,” Tony Romo wrote.

Law enforcement officers arrested Romo on July 23, 2026, after a deputy stopped him on southbound Interstate 43 in Milwaukee County. The deputy said Romo performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He reportedly told the deputy he had been participating in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf event in West Bend and was driving to a family member’s home afterward.

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The retired NFL star said that this admission is not an excuse of any sort. He also said that he has taught his three sons to take full responsibility when they fall short. He said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions to set an example for them.

He is currently working with a team of professionals to address both his health and his over-reliance on alcohol. Over time, he wants to heal and return to broadcasting NFL games for CBS. But for now, he has requested privacy.

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Will Zalatoris’s message is meaningful here. As Romo mentioned in his statement, the injuries he suffered led to his early retirement. Since then, his life has remained closely connected to golf. Romo has competed in golf events, and the Wisconsin incident occurred after his participation in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship.

After he retired, Romo joined Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, the same club Will Zalatoris calls home, and the two hit it off over golf. By some accounts they were out on the course together four or five times a week during the pandemic.

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The American golfer’s direct message has an immediate, affectionate tone. Using the word “brother” frames Romo as a fellow athlete rather than as a public figure facing legal scrutiny. Zalatoris has long viewed Romo as a brother and a sounding board for navigating his professional golf career.

Will Zalatoris can understand Tony Romo’s situation very well because he himself has faced several health setbacks across his career.

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Will Zalatoris’s Back Surgeries and Comeback to Golf

The American professional has spent much of the past four years managing serious back trouble. This includes two surgeries and long injury absences.

Zalatoris revealed in June 2022 that he was dealing with back pain during the final round of the U.S. Open at Brookline. He still finished runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick. He kept performing at a high level over the following weeks and won the St. Jude Championship that August. The back issue then forced him to withdraw from the BMW Championship, and it sidelined him for the rest of the season.

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He tried to force his way through pain in early 2023, but failed. His form was inconsistent, and he withdrew from the 2023 Masters without playing a single shot. Within 48 hours of his withdrawal, he underwent microdiscectomy. He didn’t play any events afterward and instead focused on recovery.

His partial return in the 2024 season had some peaks. A runner-up finish at the 2024 Genesis Invitational was one of them. But he was still not at 100%, and Spring 2025 revealed why. He began experiencing discomfort and instability. So, he underwent an MRI scan after the 2025 PGA Championship. The results showed he had re-herniated two discs. He underwent back surgery in May 2025.

He has played a few events since then, but he has not made a proper comeback to the PGA Tour yet. His father believes that he will be coming back. The second surgery has also shown great results in terms of pain and comfort.

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Will Zalatoris’s own experience with serious back injuries and the long road back to golf adds another layer to his message of support for Tony Romo.