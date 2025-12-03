LPGA Boss Sends Clear Message After Nelly Korda & Co. Called for More Mixed Tournaments

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

While golf celebrates its individual champions, the roar for team events like the Ryder and Solheim Cups reveals a deeper hunger among fans, one that the LPGA is now poised to satisfy. The uniqueness of a mixed-team event has become a pressing need. In response, the LPGA’s chief has nodded in a more collaborative future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Discussing the importance of a collaborative competition with Gary Williams, Craig Kessler offered his clear stance.

“As fans continue to demonstrate excitement for it, there’s room to explore additional opportunities,” he said on Golf Channel’s 5 Clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we’ve said very publicly, things that excite our fans and that excite our players, we can’t wait.”

This motto was evident when the LPGA granted an exemption to Kai Trump at The ANNIKA a few weeks ago. Despite widespread criticism of her eligibility, the aim to garner more attention for the already struggling LPGA Tour was successful. Now with Grant Thornton scheduled in the coming week, a similar anticipation can be felt among fans.

The event, revived in 2023 after a 24-year gap, will feature a two-day team competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foursomes will be played on day one, and four-ball on day two. The best part is that the event will see a male-female pair from the same nations. High-profile duos like Nelly Korda with Denny McCarthy and Jason Day with Lydia Ko are set to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As Williams notes, “There is an audience for mixed team events.”

Kessler agrees.

“I agree with you,” he replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had the chance to go to Korea a few weeks ago for the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown. To see [them] competing with each other…it creates a sense of energy and purpose that fans feed off.”

Perhaps for the same reason, the upcoming 2028 Olympics have decided to award gold medals for the mixed events. The format is set to be similar to Grant Thornton, and will be played on the Riviera Country Club. As Gary William remarks, this should serve as an impetus for the USGA to introduce a mixed four-ball at the amateur level. Female golfers, for their part, share the same sentiment.

“It’s another great way to grow the game,” said Nelly Korda in April this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will be a really special component to the Olympics.” Scottie Scheffler also aligned with the stance.

Back in 2022, during the QBE Shootout, Lexi Thompson stood on a similar ground.

“Team events bring a lot bigger fan base,” she said back then.

“I think people absolutely love watching us play and fist pump and just be there for each other.”

If the two tours merge, an expansion of the prize pool could also be anticipated. However, there are other ways to close this widening gap, as well.

A return of back-to-back US Opens

From 2029 onwards, the Pinehurst No. 2 will see the men’s and women’s US Opens in consecutive weeks. The legacy of the groundbreaking 2014 Pinehurst fortnight, which saw Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie West win back-to-back, is still fondly remembered. At that time, the shared venue produced a near-identical scoring average, just 0.1 strokes apart on Sunday.

“…To go back-to-back with the men at Pinehurst, I mean, can you think of a better venue to showcase our athletes?” asked Craig Kessler.

Apart from showcasing their talents, that year was remembered as both golfers followed each other’s pairings. Yani Tseng once told Golf Channel how she walked past Adam Scott.

“I just about passed out.”

Even Rory McIlroy enjoyed the presence of his female counterparts.

“It’s cool to run into the girls,” said McIlroy. “I would like to see it happen more often.”

This can happen more frequently if one follows the framework outlined by Kessler. “Routing, courses, and purses,” as he emphasizes to Gary Williams.

The LPGA has been struggling with viewership. Plus, the disparity between male and female earnings is stark. Under Kessler, though, some improvements have been made.

The prize purse increased by $131M. Even in broadcast, there was a 50% increase in cameras with every North American tournament shown live for the first time.

However, none of this will be without criticism. Certain voices will be out there, expressing their dissatisfaction. It remains to be seen how the LPGA treads on this path.