LPGA Caddie Calls Out the Tour for Ignoring Most Players in Favor of 10 Stars

The LPGA wants its stars to get more attention, but one caddie believes the tour is forgetting the rest of its players. The criticism comes at a time when players are fighting to keep their tour cards and secure their future. It also brings back memories of last November, when fans criticized Golf Channel for showing the PGA Tour’s Bermuda event instead of The Annika. A year later, the spotlight is once again on the LPGA, but this time, the complaint is coming from inside the ropes. Andrew Tomasi, who caddies for Minji Kang, replied on X on Saturday to a post about the tour’s coverage of the card race.

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He wrote: “We were 7 under thru 10 a couple weeks ago in Malaysia. Not a single shot, mention, anything. Not a single camera plopped behind us, the only shot shown (only on the app) was a putt from a stationary greenside camera. This sort of solidified that they are completely f***ing clueless.”

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Tomasi’s follow-up post made his frustration even clearer. He wrote, “On moving day none the less. If they want to wonder why there’s not more money in women’s golf, it’s because they prop up about 10 players. And when those 10 players skip some events, no one watches.”

Monday Q Info, a golf account on X, wrote that it was all for covering the leaders and the big names “but my goodness, players careers are on the line.” It said the tour had not tweeted about cards and that the website’s points list has no marker showing who is safe.

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One fan replied, “The @lpga Ap. Website is so remedial it’s not funny. @LPGAMedia is a team of 1, and they every day at 5pm. Total joke. Should outsource thing to @PGATourComms and let them run the ap and content.”

Moving day refers to the third round of a tournament, when players try to move up the leaderboard and put themselves in contention for the title.

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Minji Kang shot a brilliant third-round 65 at the Maybank Championship and finished tied for 21st. LPGA.com confirmed her score, but the broadcast coverage became a point of criticism. According to Tomasi, viewers missed the chance to see Kang’s performance.

This is not the first time the LPGA has faced complaints about its TV coverage. Earlier this year, the criticism came from different directions. In March, Jessica Korda called out Golf Channel for showing news about Tiger Woods instead of live LPGA action at the Ford Championship. A month later, fans were upset when NBC did not show the opening holes of Nelly Korda’s final round at the Chevron Championship.

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LPGA chief marketing officer Chad Coleman had already addressed these complaints and promised changes to coverage in 2026. Now, Tomasi’s post raises another question: Will those changes give every player a fair share of attention, or will the focus remain on the biggest names?

The timing of this complaint also makes it important. Players are not just fighting for attention at The Annika. Some are also trying to protect their tour cards and secure their places for next season. A tour card gives a player the right to compete in most LPGA events, while the bubble refers to players sitting close to the cutoff. The Annika is a 72-hole tournament with a $3.25 million prize purse. It has 108 players, and only the top 65 and ties make the cut. It is also the LPGA’s final full-field event of 2026.

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There is plenty at stake beyond the tournament itself. Players who finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe, the LPGA’s season-long points list, keep their full tour cards. The top 60 also earn a place at next week’s CME Group Tour Championship, where the winner will take home $4 million. However, Kang’s situation is a little different. Her LPGA.com profile lists her 65th with 523.4 points through the Toto Japan Classic. That means she appears to be fighting for a place in the season-ending championship rather than trying to save her tour card.

The PGA Tour has taken a different approach to its card race. It has made the fight for the top 100 a major part of its fall season coverage. Last year, with three events left in the FedExCup Fall, the Tour published a report on players fighting to stay inside the top 100. This September, its preview of the new fall season again highlighted that battle. Golf Channel even aired a report on the emotions of players fighting to keep their cards at the RSM Classic. Both tours use the top 100 as the cutoff, so the difference in coverage is not simply about their formats. This is the contrast Monday Q Info is pointing out.

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The amount of TV time available also plays a role. Golf Channel’s second-round coverage ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last year, Saturday’s broadcast lasted only two hours, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fans could watch more through the NBC Sports app, but the limited TV window left little room for players outside the leading group. Their performances and struggles could easily go unnoticed.

The LPGA has already promised to improve its coverage. For 2026, it announced upgraded partnerships with Golf Channel, FM and Trackman. Golf Channel also said it would broadcast every round of every tournament live. However, the coverage complaints continued. The missing coverage of Nelly Korda’s final-round start at the Chevron Championship was one example. Now, Tomasi’s comments have brought the issue back into focus.

The focus will soon shift to the CME Group Tour Championship, which begins Thursday with an $11 million prize purse. With only the top 60 players qualifying, the field will feature many of the tour’s biggest names. For everyone outside that group, the official season will be over. That makes Tomasi’s criticism worth considering. The biggest stories in golf are not always about winning trophies. Sometimes, they are about the players fighting to make sure they have a place on tour next year.