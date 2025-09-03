LPGA Champ Overwhelmed as Tiger Woods’ $500M League Appoints Her to Play Critical Role

September 9, 2023, before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, when Megan Khang, a Massachusetts native who had just won the CPKC Women’s Open, threw a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park, it felt like a full-circle moment. She was now a hometown face in front of Boston’s most loyal fans. That same bond is what Boston Common Golf, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy’s tech-driven TGL franchise is leaning on as it announced Khang as its newest ambassador.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Instagram, the team wrote: “Keeping our hometown pros extra close 🏌️‍♀️🐸 We’re excited to announce that @megan_khang is joining the team as an official ambassador and will be a key part of growing our New England community initiatives!” Khang shared her reaction to her own story, adding, “Couldn’t be happier or more proud to be a part of the Boston Common Family.” By adding Khang as an ambassador, Boston Common Golf is making sure the team feels local, not just star-driven.

Boston Common Golf isn’t just another team; it’s a $500 million piece of TGL, the new primetime indoor golf league launched by Woods, McIlroy, and the PGA Tour. Matches are played at the SoFi Center in Florida, blending virtual holes designed by Beau Welling, Nicklaus Design, and Pizá Golf with real short-game challenges. Six teams began the inaugural 2025 season, with stars like McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama leading the Boston franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Common Golf (@commongolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The league has already drawn close to one million viewers on its opening night and finished its first season in March 2025, with Atlanta Drive GC winning the championship. It runs on a fast, match-play format: nine holes of alternate-shot ‘Triples,’ followed by six head-to-head singles holes, with twists like a shot clock, timeouts, and a game-changing ‘hammer’ rule that can double a hole’s value.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khang brings deep New England roots and proven talent. She claimed her first LPGA victory at the 2023 CPKC Women’s Open, a breakthrough playoff win against Jin Young Ko. Long before that, she captured the 2015 Junior Solheim Cup, later making four professional Solheim Cup appearances (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024). As an amateur, she dominated locally, winning the Connecticut Women’s Open three times, the first in 2012 when she was just 14 years old, making her the youngest champion in history. On the LPGA Tour, she has posted strong major results, including a T-4 at the 2019 Indy Women in Tech Championship and a T-8 at the 2019 Evian Championship. That mix of hometown pride and international success makes her the perfect face for Boston Common’s community-first mission.

However, Khang’s appointment isn’t just about Boston; it also arrives at a moment when TGL itself is looking to widen its horizons.

AD

After appointing Megan Khang, TGL looks forward to expansion

Megan Khang’s new role also comes at a time when TGL itself is looking to grow. The tech-driven league, built on a $500 million investment, has already drawn some of golf’s biggest names, but the next step could be even bigger. Reports from Today’s Golfer and others confirm that TGL is actively exploring ways to bring women into the fold. This could mean either launching a dedicated women’s league or adding LPGA stars to the existing structure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The league is already considering adding at least one new franchise for the 2026 campaign. CEO Mike McCarley shared at the CAA World Congress of Sports that he’s been “pleasantly surprised” by franchise-owner interest and expects expansion to begin with one team, then scale from there. However, a persistent criticism of TGL’s launch was its absence of LPGA players. That criticism now appears to be catalyzing change. Alexis Ohanian, owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club franchise, revealed he made his TGL ownership pitch only after securing a commitment that the league would eventually include women. He’s actively been “bugging these guys about the LPGA deal,” he said, reflecting broader demand and awareness.

McCarley confirmed that these discussions are far from hypothetical. “There is no secret we’re working on that,” he said, then he praised Ohanian, “Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too,” on the subject. If fully realized, this expansion could lead to either a dedicated women’s league under the TGL umbrella or the integration of LPGA stars into existing teams. While details are still under work, and timing remains unclear, the initiative signals a strategic shift toward inclusivity and broader appeal.