Charley Hull Felt ‘Gutted’ After LPGA Boss Denied Her Only Request Following Fainting Incident

During the first round of The Amundi Evian Championship, Charley Hull was a mess, experiencing a litany of symptoms: cold sweats, aching joints, dizziness, sky-high temperature, and low blood pressure – basically, she was hit with everything. Despite the health scare, Hull updated her Instagram and assured her fans, “Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted that I can’t play at such a fantastic tournament.” Two weeks since being hit with the “scary virus,” Charley Hull has shared one important detail following the incident.

Ahead of the upcoming 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Charley Hull sat down for a press conference at Dundonald Links. Hull kicked off the conversation by recounting the day, saying on the 12th hole, “I felt really dizzy and I was in the bunker hitting a fairway shot and I had to sit down for a minute because my eyesight went and my hearing went, and I don’t know if anyone has ever fainted before.” She continued, “I don’t even remember anything. My caddie said my eyes rolled to the back of my head and I was out for over a minute.”

Following the collapse, she was eventually carted off on a medical cart and later withdrew from the event. Now, Hull says that despite being hit with the “very bad virus,” she wanted to play – although the LPGA refused to allow that. “Then I asked my agent, Vicky, to text the Commissioner saying, Is there any chance Charley can finish her round this evening? Obviously you can’t but I was gutted. I just had no energy since then, really.”

However, as per Charley Hull, her health hasn’t improved much: “Still don’t feel a hundred percent now, like, 80 percent.” Yet, she added, “Probably be 30 yards behind everyone, but I’ll get it done.” And, if her 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship outing was any indication, she knows how to “get it done.” Even then, the golfer dealt with bouts of nausea and exhaustion, yet persevered and finished the event at T4. However, she is a little more frustrated when it comes to missing out on the gym.

Charley Hull is itching to return to her second love after golf, the gym

Aside from her on-course runs and recent health scare, Charley Hull’s also found it tough to skip her usual gym sessions. As someone who’s super into fitness, she’s been advised to take a break from weights while she heals. Ahead of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, she said, “No, I’ve not been [to the] gym in two weeks and I’m not going to go to the gym for another two weeks. Need my immune system to catch up with myself. I just don’t like sitting still, it drives me bonkers not being able to go to the gym. I’ve been chilling and practising. I’ve still been practising pretty hard.”

Just in case you missed out on it: Charley Hull is pretty obsessed with gymming and working out. Her workout routine, for instance, includes ski calories, followed by double dumbbell thrusters, cleans, and step-overs. Then, she takes it up a notch with burpee box jumps, a grueling 6300-meter run, and more. The combination of weights, bodyweight exercises, and cardio makes it a challenging regimen that gets progressively tougher.

So, missing out on all of that is certainly getting to her. Even she admitted so, saying, “I’m not one to just do something. Like just twiddling my thumbs.” Well, let’s hope she gets to make it back in the gym sooner rather than later. At least, for her satisfaction.