LPGA Chief’s Actions to Pacify Lydia Ko & More After Disaster Struck $2.1M Season-Opener Speaks Volumes

The LPGA’s 2026 season didn’t just open with freezing winds and hardened fairways. It opened with a storm behind the scenes.

As frustration spilled out from players like Lydia Ko after the $2.1 million event Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions was cut short, attention quickly shifted from scorecards to the league office. Now, Commissioner Craig Kessler is stepping into the spotlight, revealing what he learned through the entire incident.

“I’d say three things. Number one, I try and be wildly accessible, very transparent with all of our stakeholders, players at the top of that list. Two, I would say what I’ve learned through that process is that the players take very seriously their ability to inspire and the need to frankly go out there and perform, and I respect the hell out of it. These are gritty athletes. They work their b—s off, and they want to compete. We have a lot of respect for that. And that’s shown up in our conversation since the decision,” Craig Kessler said in a conversation on the No Laying Up Podcast.

“The final thing that I’ve heard from quite a few players, both before putting out the statement that you referred to and after, is I think they’re grateful to be a part of a tour where they know even if we make mistakes and we’re going to continue to make mistakes, they’re grateful that they are a part of a tour that believes in them and is going to do everything they can to protect their health and safety.”

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club was reduced to 54 holes because of extreme cold and chilly winds. Officials halted play on Saturday. And then Sunday saw delays.

The eight golfers who couldn’t complete their rounds on Saturday finished them on Sunday afternoon.

After the three rounds, the officials decided to stop the event at Round 3.

The official statement said that the weather and temperature forecast for Monday is the same as that of Sunday. Therefore, a Monday extension isn’t possible.

Since Nelly Korda led after three rounds, she won the event. However, this decision made many others furious, Lydia Ko the most.

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 29: Lydia Ko of New Zealand during the final round of the Mediheal Championship on April 29, 2018 at Lake Merced Golf Club in San Francisco,CA (Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: APR 29 LPGA Golf Damen – Mediheal Championship PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18042907

The New Zealander was leading the first two rounds. But after a challenging back nine in the 3rd round, she moved down to the fourth position.

“I’m gutted that we don’t get to play tomorrow. The forecast tomorrow isn’t great, but it’s better than today!” Lydia Ko told Golfweek.

Officials cited risks to player safety from frozen turf, but no Monday extension despite improving afternoon forecasts, leading to the final call. Craig Kessler owned the decision and took the blame for all the consequences.

He said that he had learned from this incident and had communicated with many golfers, around one-third of them. He has gathered that most golfers simply want to compete as much as possible, which is why some of them disagree with his decision.

In fact, he also felt sorry for those who were frustrated.

Craig Kessler owns the missteps after the call

After the abrupt end, Craig Kessler didn’t shy away from acknowledging where the tour fell short.

Speaking with Golfweek, the commissioner admitted he and the LPGA did not anticipate how quickly the situation would escalate. Thus, the tour could assess a limited number of options. Looking back at the situation, he said that there were many things the organization could have done.

With a solid plan, he and the team could have explored other options to complete the last round. The tone of his remarks reflected a rare level of candor from the top office.

This signals an effort to rebuild confidence among players who felt the decision closed the door on a fair finish.

The fallout from Lake Nona has turned into a defining moment for how the LPGA handles adversity at the top. With players demanding both a chance to compete and clearer communication, Kessler’s response now sets the tone for how the tour moves forward from a start that left more questions than celebrations.