LPGA Commissioner Breaks Silence on Signing Deal That Was Rejected by PGA Tour

LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler took over in July 2025 and has quickly moved to build partnerships and increase the global profile of the LPGA Tour. He emphasizes trust, visibility, building fans, and strengthening financial foundations for the tour’s long-term future. Kessler wants LPGA stakeholders to think, “Something magical is happening there and I have to be a part of it.” He recently deepened collaboration with LTE with the PIF Global Series, the very organization that backs LIV Golf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the LPGA moves to the season finale with the CME Tour Championship, Craig Kessler was addressing media questions. Amid the growing tensions between PIF-backed LIV and the PGA Tour, questions around the LPGA’s partnership with PIF for the Aramco event were bound to come.

“We’ve said this about all of our partners. When you start a partnership, it’s important to come out of the gates strong, and if you execute well, it opens up the possibility for lots of amazing things to happen. It’s no different here,” Craig Kessler said about co-sanctioning more events with LET and Aramco.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The LPGA added the Aramco Championship to its 2026 schedule. It will feature a $4 million prize pool and a 120-golfer field. “The Aramco Championship, part of the PIF Global Series, at Shadow Creek reflects exactly where we’re headed in building the global schedule for our tour,” Kessler said. This comment from the LPGA commissioner shows that the organization holds a completely different viewpoint from the PGA.

Ever since LIV came into existence, the league and the PGA Tour have never been on the same page. Within weeks of LIV’s existence, Jay Monahan banned any PGA Tour member from playing in its events. Since then, the Saudi-backed organization has made many attempts to strike a deal with golf’s biggest organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

One of the biggest attempts was an offer of $1.5 billion. However, there were a few clauses that eventually led to rejection by the PGA Tour. One of them was that LIV would continue as a separate entity. The other one was that PIF’s governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, would become co-chairman of the PGA Tour. Since these were unacceptable terms, the PGA Tour denied the offer.

Reports say President Trump also took part in the discussions. But even he could not help the two organizations come to terms. Unlike the PGA Tour, the LPGA is more than okay working with Aramco and PIF. Craig Kessler’s comment hints that he will keep the LPGA at the center of all his decisions. The tour needs more sponsors and partners. Although it has improved significantly compared to the past, more sponsors will be beneficial for continued expansion.

Golf analyst Dan Rapaport stated that the LPGA is in no position to turn down an influx of money. Although PIF has an abundance of money, the PGA is also generating good revenue. However, it is not true for the LPGA. “There’s not the same cash running around. They’re not on the same level of established. So, they’ve sort of tiptoed into an alliance with the Saudis,” Rapport said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LPGA has recently shared its 2026 schedule. The upcoming season will feature 33 events, with a collective prize pool of $132 million. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built, and even more excited about where we’re headed,” said Craig Kessler. It is certainly worth watching, as the LPGA seems to be on the right path. The organization entered a multi-year deal with Golf Channel, FM, U-Next, and Trackman for better coverage of fans.

The LPGA’s coverage in 2026

One of the biggest issues the LPGA always faced was coverage. Caitlin Clarke’s Pro-Am was aired, but many important rounds of even significant events were absent from television. Craig Kessler was aware of the problem, and he found a way. Starting in 2026, Golf Channel will air live coverage of all 33 events on the tour’s schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many key features will come into play for better coverage. For instance, the number of cameras will increase by 50% for broadcasts. Slow-motion cameras, drone footage, and additional microphones throughout the course will also come into play. This will help increase fan engagement.

Justin Thomas requested fellow golfers to do more walk-and-talk interviews and mid-round interviews. Lydia Ko said that it can help improve fan engagement, but there are times when a golfer does not want to talk to anyone. An increased number of microphones brings a middle ground for this. Chats between golfers and caddies heard through microphones will improve engagement without disturbing a golfer.

With a stronger schedule, increased prize money, and expanded broadcast coverage, the LPGA is positioning itself for sustained growth and global reach. Craig Kessler’s leadership signals a clear focus on partnerships and fan engagement, setting the stage for an exciting era in women’s golf.