The state of LPGA viewership isn’t lost on commissioner Craig Kessler. When the 2026 Solheim Cup, the tour’s marquee event, unfolded in the Netherlands, it struggled to generate interest across the Atlantic. Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reported that just 179,000 viewers tuned in to watch the event on Golf Channel on Saturday. Even with the US and Europe locked at 8-8 heading into Sunday, the final day failed to deliver a significant improvement in viewership.

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According to Carpenter, Sunday’s broadcast drew just 170,000 viewers as Europe went on to win the competition. That marked a 39% decline from the previous edition in Spain, which attracted 277,000 viewers on Golf Channel on Sunday. The disappointing numbers continued in November as well. And now Kessler has made a significant move ahead of the 2027 season in an effort to address the tour’s viewership struggles.

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“LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler says the tour will have 50% more weekend TV windows that will follow PGA Tour coverage in 2027,” Carpenter wrote on X, explaining Kessler’s move to air LPGA coverage after the PGA Tour. “He’s a big believer in that increasing viewership. As of early November, LPGA broadcasts on cable were averaging 87,000 viewers (excluding majors).”

This comes after the LPGA commissioner unveiled the tour’s 2027 schedule, introducing several changes aimed at improving its television appeal and making the calendar more player-friendly. According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, the revamped schedule will cut approximately 12,000 miles of travel compared to 2026, while featuring 33 events and a record prize fund of more than $147 million.

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One of the major changes is the introduction of a two-week Hawaiian swing, with the LOTTE Championship moving from the fall to March and being played at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. The tour has also added three tournaments while removing four events from the 2026 calendar. Kessler’s changes extend beyond scheduling, with increased prize money, minimum payouts at 10 tournaments, and additional travel benefits at 20 events.

The revamped calendar is part of his broader effort to improve the LPGA’s product for players, fans, and television audiences. That said, whether Kessler’s plans help the league is yet to be seen. In the meantime, however, the 2026 season is approaching its season-ending finale.

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CME Group Tour Championship field

The 2026 LPGA Tour season will conclude with the CME Group Tour Championship, which gets underway Thursday, November 19, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The season-ending event will feature the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings, led by world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who sits atop the season-long points list.

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Miyu Yamashita, Haeran Ryu, defending champion Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin round out the top five. The field also includes major champions such as Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, and Rose Zhang. Meanwhile, five-time tournament winner Jeeno Thitikul will attempt to secure her third consecutive title after winning the previous two editions.

Here’s the full field:

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Rank Player 1 Nelly Korda 2 Miyu Yamashita 3 Haeran Ryu 4 Jeeno Thitikul 5 Ruoning Yin 6 Hyo Joo Kim 7 Hye-Jin Choi 8 Aki Iwai 9 Ina Yoon 10 Lottie Woad 11 Hannah Green 12 Sei Young Kim 13 Yuri Yoshida 14 Jin Hee Im 15 A Lim Kim 16 Arpichaya Yubol 17 Auston Kim 18 Gaby Lopez 19 Brooke M. Henderson 20 Esther Henseleit 21 Lauren Coughlin 22 Celine Boutier 23 Chizzy Iwai 24 Yan Liu 25 Somi Lee 26 Charley Hull 27 Minami Katsu 28 Lydia Ko 29 Erika Hara 30 Chanettee Wannasaen 31 Allisen Corpuz 32 Pajaree Anannarukarn 33 Amy Yang 34 Lindy Duncan 35 Nasa Hataoka 36 In Gee Chun 37 Patty Tavatanakit 38 Rio Takeda 39 Alison Lee 40 Jenny Shin 41 Jenny Bae 42 Yuna Nishimura 43 Gina Kim 44 Jennifer Kupcho 45 Youmin Hwang 46 Carlota Ciganda 47 Julia Lopez Ramirez 48 Mi Hyang Lee 49 Maja Stark 50 Yana Wilson 51 Leona Maguire 52 Cassie Porter 53 Grace Kim 54 Rose Zhang 55 Karis Davidson 56 Yealimi Noh 57 Mao Saigo 58 Ayaka Furue 59 Weiwei Zhang 60 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

The 72-hole competition features an $11 million purse, with the winner taking home a record $4 million payday, the largest first-place prize in women’s golf history. There will be no cut, meaning all 60 players will compete across four rounds.