The state of LPGA viewership isn’t lost on commissioner Craig Kessler. When the 2026 Solheim Cup, the tour’s marquee event, unfolded in the Netherlands, it struggled to generate interest across the Atlantic. Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reported that just 179,000 viewers tuned in to watch the event on Golf Channel on Saturday. Even with the US and Europe locked at 8-8 heading into Sunday, the final day failed to deliver a significant improvement in viewership.
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According to Carpenter, Sunday’s broadcast drew just 170,000 viewers as Europe went on to win the competition. That marked a 39% decline from the previous edition in Spain, which attracted 277,000 viewers on Golf Channel on Sunday. The disappointing numbers continued in November as well. And now Kessler has made a significant move ahead of the 2027 season in an effort to address the tour’s viewership struggles.
“LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler says the tour will have 50% more weekend TV windows that will follow PGA Tour coverage in 2027,” Carpenter wrote on X, explaining Kessler’s move to air LPGA coverage after the PGA Tour. “He’s a big believer in that increasing viewership. As of early November, LPGA broadcasts on cable were averaging 87,000 viewers (excluding majors).”
This comes after the LPGA commissioner unveiled the tour’s 2027 schedule, introducing several changes aimed at improving its television appeal and making the calendar more player-friendly. According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, the revamped schedule will cut approximately 12,000 miles of travel compared to 2026, while featuring 33 events and a record prize fund of more than $147 million.
One of the major changes is the introduction of a two-week Hawaiian swing, with the LOTTE Championship moving from the fall to March and being played at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. The tour has also added three tournaments while removing four events from the 2026 calendar. Kessler’s changes extend beyond scheduling, with increased prize money, minimum payouts at 10 tournaments, and additional travel benefits at 20 events.
The revamped calendar is part of his broader effort to improve the LPGA’s product for players, fans, and television audiences. That said, whether Kessler’s plans help the league is yet to be seen. In the meantime, however, the 2026 season is approaching its season-ending finale.
CME Group Tour Championship field
The 2026 LPGA Tour season will conclude with the CME Group Tour Championship, which gets underway Thursday, November 19, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The season-ending event will feature the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings, led by world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who sits atop the season-long points list.
Miyu Yamashita, Haeran Ryu, defending champion Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin round out the top five. The field also includes major champions such as Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, and Rose Zhang. Meanwhile, five-time tournament winner Jeeno Thitikul will attempt to secure her third consecutive title after winning the previous two editions.
Here’s the full field:
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Nelly Korda
|2
|Miyu Yamashita
|3
|Haeran Ryu
|4
|Jeeno Thitikul
|5
|Ruoning Yin
|6
|Hyo Joo Kim
|7
|Hye-Jin Choi
|8
|Aki Iwai
|9
|Ina Yoon
|10
|Lottie Woad
|11
|Hannah Green
|12
|Sei Young Kim
|13
|Yuri Yoshida
|14
|Jin Hee Im
|15
|A Lim Kim
|16
|Arpichaya Yubol
|17
|Auston Kim
|18
|Gaby Lopez
|19
|Brooke M. Henderson
|20
|Esther Henseleit
|21
|Lauren Coughlin
|22
|Celine Boutier
|23
|Chizzy Iwai
|24
|Yan Liu
|25
|Somi Lee
|26
|Charley Hull
|27
|Minami Katsu
|28
|Lydia Ko
|29
|Erika Hara
|30
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|31
|Allisen Corpuz
|32
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|33
|Amy Yang
|34
|Lindy Duncan
|35
|Nasa Hataoka
|36
|In Gee Chun
|37
|Patty Tavatanakit
|38
|Rio Takeda
|39
|Alison Lee
|40
|Jenny Shin
|41
|Jenny Bae
|42
|Yuna Nishimura
|43
|Gina Kim
|44
|Jennifer Kupcho
|45
|Youmin Hwang
|46
|Carlota Ciganda
|47
|Julia Lopez Ramirez
|48
|Mi Hyang Lee
|49
|Maja Stark
|50
|Yana Wilson
|51
|Leona Maguire
|52
|Cassie Porter
|53
|Grace Kim
|54
|Rose Zhang
|55
|Karis Davidson
|56
|Yealimi Noh
|57
|Mao Saigo
|58
|Ayaka Furue
|59
|Weiwei Zhang
|60
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
The 72-hole competition features an $11 million purse, with the winner taking home a record $4 million payday, the largest first-place prize in women’s golf history. There will be no cut, meaning all 60 players will compete across four rounds.