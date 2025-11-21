LPGA Commitments Take a Heavy Toll on Lexi Thompson’s Health Despite Her Semi-Retired Status

Lexi Thompson was just 12 when she qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open, one of the youngest female golfers ever. She was 15 when she turned pro and 19 when she won her first and only major. 10 years later, she announced her retirement (or, as she calls it now, a semi-retirement). 29 could be a very young age to retire from a sport like golf, but stepping away seemed like a necessity for Thompson back then. But is she regretting the decision now?

The short answer is ‘no’. Speaking at the CME Group Tour Championship’s presser, Thompson, who shot 2-under in the first round, once again touched on the subject of her short schedule. She admitted that she “added a few more events that she wanted to.”

Thompson has played 11 till now, as opposed to 22 or 23 events she used to tee off earlier. Although she does not mind it, it does end up draining her energy because she puts a lot of effort during practice sessions and, of course, in the gym. “It’s impacting my golf. I mean, look, I mean, when I’m home I’m still practicing a lot… I put myself through a lot with the training and everything. I’m at the point now, I just have to give myself grace and kind of slow it down.”

To begin with, that was exactly the reason Thompson announced her semi-retirement in the first place—”to slow it down.” She would be out there grinding through two dozen events, with a punishing fitness routine. Her gym sessions often rivalled those of male players. And she’s still doing that, which does not really sound like a good plan.

Adding further, she said, “Look, I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty hard on myself. I always am because I want the best of myself and I know how much work I put in. I’m never okay with just mediocre golf. But just being able to pick and choose any events and have a balance in the off weeks helped me out a lot.“

Being hard on herself has previously taken a toll on her, which pushed her over the edge. In her own words, Thompson was exhausted from maintaining a smile while dealing with the scrutiny and internal struggles. So, if so much were at stake, why is she putting herself through that ordeal again?

She loves the game and loves her fans. And that is why she is often seen at the Meijer LPGA Classic, “one of her favorites.” The fan support is “unbelievable” for Thompson, and she is treated like royalty. She secured T4 there this year. Then there is the Chevron Championship, where she registered a T14.

Still, Lexi Thompson does feel a little out of touch since partially turning away from the game. A few months back, she talked about the setbacks of such a life. “It’s been hard to shut off my mind.” So, indeed, the adjustment will take some time. For someone who started swinging clubs at the age of 5, none of this will come easily. Yet, there is a broader picture which is hard to ignore.

Golf has taken a toll on Lexi Thompson

Despite stating the challenges of her semi-retirement, she does admit that “golf has taken a toll” on her. But now, she’s been able to look beyond a grinding life. She’s engaged, getting married in March next year, and playing at her own pace. She is now living the life that was once consumed by just one thing: golf.

“Yeah [I have been freed up] on the mental side of things,” Thompson said. For Lexi Thompson, creating a space outside of golf has been a challenge. But, she can’t deny that it’s been its own kind of healing, too. After her first round at the CME Group Tour Championship, Lexi Thompson admitted that a partial schedule on the course has brought her balance, which she didn’t even realize was missing from her life.

“It has been nice. It has put my mind at ease,” she said.

Now, she is looking forward to being a part of the 2026 Solheim Cup. A partial schedule might put her at risk of being on the team. And that might be a blow, since she’s been part of the Cup since 2013. But she need not worry much, because Captain Angela Stanford has an optimistic view of the one-time major winner.