LPGA Finally Ends an 18-Year Wait as Beloved Golf Event Makes Its Return

Former World No. 1 Yani Tseng teed off at Corning Country Club in Corning, New York, in May 2009, aware it would be the tournament’s final edition. By week’s end, the five-time major champion had claimed the winner’s share of the $1.5 million purse. More than 18 years later, the LPGA event is finally making its return. And this time with a significantly larger prize fund.

According to the LPGA, the event will return to Corning Country Club next season and will be played from May 27-30. Even better, it will feature a $5 million purse, making it one of the richest non-major events on the LPGA Tour. For comparison, the current highest purse for a regular, non-major LPGA tournament is $4.4 million at the FM Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship offers an unprecedented $11 million total purse with a historic $4 million winner’s payout. In the previous edition of the Corning Classic, the winner received 15 percent of the purse. While it’s unclear what next year’s event will offer, LPGA’s standard is 15 percent for the winner, which brings the winner’s share to $750,000.

83% of our readers couldn't break par yesterday Changing winds, tricky bunkers, and quirky breaks test every shot. Beat par, compare scores, and return tomorrow for a new challenge. TEE OFF HERE ↗

LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler reflected on the update and claimed the Corning Classic, which ran for 31 years from its inception, is part of the “next chapter of our Tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The return of The Classic brings together the LPGA’s history and its future. As we continue shaping the next chapter of our Tour, we’re building on the qualities that have defined the LPGA for decades — incredible championships, committed partners, passionate communities, and unforgettable experiences for our athletes,” he said.

Meanwhile, ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam, who captured the Corning Classic title in 2004, welcomed the tournament’s return, calling it “a huge win for players and fans alike,” reflecting how beloved the event is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Community support was always at the heart of what made this tournament so enjoyable to play, so I know that the latest generation of players are going to love the event just as much as we all did,” she said.

The event was discontinued after the global financial crisis made the tournament financially unsustainable. Title sponsor Corning Inc., which had restructured its business and laid off 3,500 employees worldwide at the time, determined that continuing to fund the event was no longer a viable expense.

ADVERTISEMENT

In any case, this comes after the LPGA Tour added another tournament to its schedule.

LPGA Tour added the Nanea Cup to its schedule

Just last month, the LPGA Tour officially expanded its 2027 schedule with the addition of the inaugural Nanea Cup. It’s a new event that blends the world’s best professionals with the next generation of collegiate stars. Set to take place from March 11-14 at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, the tournament will feature a $4 million purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to mention, a field of 120 players, including 95 LPGA Tour professionals and 25 top college golfers from Stanford, Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and UCLA, will compete in the event. While all players will play over the opening two rounds, the field is cut to the low 50 players and ties. Meanwhile, college golfers who miss the cut will continue competing for the team title.

ADVERTISEMENT

LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler welcomed the addition, saying, “As we continue to focus on routing, courses and purses, this event checks every box.” He added that Nanea is “a spectacular venue,” while the tournament’s strong purse and unique format will showcase both the present and future of women’s golf.

Clearly, LPGA is busy adding multiple tournaments to its schedule, but the Corning Classic already has a special place in fans’ and players’ hearts.