LPGA Goes the Extra Mile to Decide Champion of Suspended Tournament in Japan

Heavy rains and downpour have forced the LPGA authorities to cancel Round 4 of the Toto Japan Classic. The management assessed the golf course before discussing the current conditions with the course superintendent. They have deemed the Seta Golf Course “unplayable.” The weather forecasts predict heavy rains throughout the day, making the conditions hostile.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

JLPGA’s Yuna Araki and LPGA’s Nasa Hataoka are both tied at the lead, and the playoff between the two ladies is set to determine the winner of the Toto Japan Classic. The playoff will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Hole 18, and it has been shortened to a par 3, playing approximately 130 yards. The winner also gets a hefty cheque of $315K. If Araki wins, she can join the LPGA Tour.

At the TOTO Japan Classic, Araki began strong with a second-round 6-under 66. She topped this performance with another commendable third round, shooting eight birdies. Araki kept her cool, with a poised demeanor, only faltering once with a single bogey in the round. Paired with a 4-under 68 from Hataoka, both ladies shared the 15-under 54-hole lead, with the same passion. Both ladies being from Japan makes the playoff even more interesting. Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Toto Japan Classic has been shortened due to the weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Araki has a rising profile and has had a strong season so far since turning pro in 2024. Recording 1 win, 1 runner-up, 2 third-place, and 6 top-10 finishes in the JLPGA Tour, the 20-year-old’s exceptional technical performance has brought her LPGA Tour card dream a step closer to reality.

In 1990, the officials were forced to shorten the event to 36 holes due to persistent rain. Even last year, the event was marred by Tropical Storm Kong-Rey. At the Seta Golf Course, the play was halted as Taiwan’s powerful typhoon completely scrapped Saturday’s third round. The play was then reduced to 54 holes. When the game finally resumed on Sunday, Rio Takeda clinched a dramatic six-hole playoff victory over Hana Wakimoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Araki and Hataoka prepare for a nail-biting showdown, here’s where the other golfers sit in the leaderboard.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

TOTO Japan Classic’s leaderboard after weather suspension

In third place is Japan’s Miyu Yamashita playing in her home course. The 24-year-old shot an impressive 4-under 68 in the third round, matching Nasa Hataoka. However, the Japanese golfer sits one shot behind the lead at 14-under. She herself has had an interesting year, constantly topping the scoreboards. Just last week, Yamashita secured the Maybnk Championship in a three-way playoff.

The parallels between the Malaysian and the Japanese events, however, go beyond just the playoff. The Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur also experienced a weather delay in its final round, owing to terrible thunderstorms and pelting rain. However, that event played all four rounds.

Coming back to the Japan Classic, right behind Yamashita is Shuri Sakuma at 12-under, with a third-round 69. Ai Suzuki follows close off the lead, at 11-under, with a third-round 70. However, while the underdogs witnessed an impressive week, the world leaders and global powerhouses have struggled to keep their heads above water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champion Rio Takeda doesn’t seem to have found the spark from last year, struggling to keep in contention. With a 6-under T21, she is 9 shots behind the lead. Similarly, Australia’s Minjee Lee, despite her high-profile career, seemed to struggle, sitting 14 shots behind the lead at T52. A third-round 74 didn’t help her case, bringing her event total to 1-under.

As the weather-delayed playoff looms, Japan’s rising stars have taken center stage, with Yuna Araki, Nasa Hataoka, and Miyu Yamashita showcasing the depth of homegrown talent poised to define the future of women’s golf.