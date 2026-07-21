LPGA Announces Ambitious New 2027 Event in Major Expansion Move

The LPGA has introduced an innovative new tournament for its 2027 season that appears to be a total game-changer. It brings together the present and future of women’s golf in one event. On its website, the LPGA announced the brand-new Nanea Cup on Tuesday, July 21.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the women’s tour, the event will debut on March 11-14, 2027, at the Nanea Golf Club in Hawaii, situated just 3.5 miles above Kailua-Kona, looking out over the Pacific Ocean. It will feature a 120-player field competing for a $4 million purse. What makes this truly unique, however, are the players who participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The field pairs 95 LPGA pros with 25 college stars from Stanford, Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and UCLA. All competitors will play on Thursday and Friday. After Friday’s cut to 50 players, college golfers who missed the cut return Saturday to determine the team champion.



🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Why? Well, to determine the collegiate team champion. And for those curious to learn more about the college golf players, the Golf Channel will broadcast stories about the players and their coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler has also revealed what led the tour to choose Hawaii as the tournament’s destination.

LPGA Commissioner opens up about Nanea Cup

Nanea Golf Club, which opened in 2003, will host its first professional tournament. Golf purists will be even happier because it’s a links golf course, designed by David McLay Kidd and laid out on a thick lava mantle. Meanwhile, in a statement, Kessler explained why they chose Hawaii as their next destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hawaii is a natural stop as we return from Asia and head to the West Coast. Nanea is a spectacular venue… and fans will get their first look at one of the most celebrated golf courses in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The event has four sponsors: Charles Schwab, Dell Technologies, Salesforce, and Workday. Kessler especially thanked all the sponsors involved and the management of Nanea Golf Club for helping the organization put together the new women’s golf event. Even Golf Channel’s executive vice president and general manager, Tom Knapp, chimed in regarding the new event.

“New, dynamic ideas are critical, and we look forward to putting our deep experience and relationships with today’s college golfers and coaches to work to help the LPGA build this innovative new event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Nanea President Dan Rose said the event will bring together professional athletes and collegiate stars to showcase women’s golf in a “magical setting never before seen on TV.” He further explained that the event will not only promote the LPGA but also provide financial support to the Nanea Foundation and local charities on the Big Island and in Hawaii.

The hybrid format marks the LPGA’s boldest college integration to date.