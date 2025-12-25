LPGA Leadership Cautioned as Key Sponsorship Difference With Men’s Game Is Flagged

LPGA is charting its future under the new leadership of Craig Kessler, with a list of boxes waiting to be ticked. In bold is the biggest to-do: bring more money into the Tour. While the message is clear, it can easily become a misunderstood asset if not handled carefully, as discussed in the new episode of the Mixed Bag podcast.

“I like the fact he’s trying to bring in the Aramco Team Series,” said Olly Brett, veteran LPGA caddie. “You can’t fight them… so why not? Why not all be friends?” “My slogan for the LPGA would be, ‘Hey, come watch the LPGA, where the best players in the world play together every single week.'”

There is a simple truth at the center of this approach—the fragmentation of men’s golf. The PGA Tour has experienced a significant fracture since the emergence of LIV Golf, but on the LPGA side, there’s an equilibrium. Brett’s argument didn’t call the sponsors the problem, per se. Instead, it weaved a major warning.

The LPGA should not undersell or misframe whatever the sponsors are willing to buy. The LPGA and PGA Tour are seeing a major distinction. Six or more of the top 10 female golfers regularly compete in every event, whereas several top male golfers are banned or fined from various tournaments. There’s no level playing ground. Golfers with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm‘s caliber don’t even see themselves on the same ranking pedestal.

This leads to a scarcity, which, bizarrely, gives value. Elevated events, like the Ryder Cup or the majors, feel premium because fields see the strongest overall competition between golfers DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, which won’t be possible in a regular event. Fans rush in large numbers, bringing more money. Viewership reaches an all-time high. Eventually, sponsors are compensated for their investments. But in women’s golf, their uniformity can become a setback.

With every event having big names, the risk of a flat graph becomes imminent. There might not be any uniqueness due to, ironically, consistent high quality. If the tour doesn’t put forth its messaging properly, the same consistency can ruin things. The distinction between a “big” week and a “regular” one might get blurred.

“Are we effectively playing major fields every single week?” asked Olly Brett. “On the men’s side, you’re waiting for the majors. So it puts more emphasis on the majors than it has ever done before.”

This creates a commoditization problem. How will sponsors justify premium pricing for special events if the field remains the same every week? Let’s take 2025’s example.

The ticket prices for events like the Ryder Cup were exorbitantly high, with general admission at $750 per day. Yet, tickets sold out nearly instantaneously. 500,000 people registered for ticket requests. Resale prices spiked to nearly $1,000.

On the other hand, the LPGA saw 29 different winners, a record-breaking number. The prices for its tournament were an average of $175 daily. For some events, it is even lower. Despite that, reports indicate that the LPGA attracts 500,000 to 1.5 million viewers. That’s roughly one-fifth to one-seventh of men’s viewership.

Craig Kessler, on his part, knows of this challenge. It’s partly because of his predecessor.

Mollie Macoux Samaan effectively failed to resonate with tournament operators or sponsors. Kessler has fared well till now. He has been successful in reeling in deals with FM and Trackman, which have added 50% more cameras to the LPGA broadcasts. At the same time, from next year onwards, every event will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel, in linear television. This has not happened in the Tour’s 75-year history, as per SBJ.

“I would think it’s a very strong calling card for Craig when he’s talking to sponsors,” Meg Adkins chimed in with Olly Brett. “It seems like so far he’s doing that, which has been great to see.”

The same has been noticed by the golfers.

LPGA Tour golfers understand the value and the risk

Brooke Henderson, when reflecting on her 2025 season, understood the advantage the Tour’s parity might bring to the LPGA. Calling it “incredible,” which puts the tour “in a really good spot,” Henderson’s endorsement validates what Olly Brett and Meg Adkins have been trying to say.

The Canadian won her home tournament in the CPKC Women’s Open. That field consisted of “world-class” players. From world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul to last year’s undefeatable champ Nelly Korda, the course was stacked. Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, and others were competing as well. Yet Henderson emerged as the winner.

That unpredictability can be a gold mine to attract fans and sponsors.

Similarly, Ko has also emphasized how much it matters to women golfers for partners to “believe” in them. This belief has to be reinforced, and it should not just be a one-time thing. That’s the strategic tightrope Craig Kessler now has to walk on.