LPGA Leadership Faces Backlash Over Lack of Nelly Korda Coverage in Chevron Final Round

Nelly Korda is putting on a masterclass at the 2026 Chevron Championship. Sitting at -16 through three rounds, she holds a five-shot lead over Patty Tavatanakit (-11) with rounds of 65, 65, and 70. A win today would give her a third major title and push her to world No. 1. Yet, fans cannot watch it live from the start, and they aren’t pleased.

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Golf analyst Beth Ann called it out on X. The final group goes off at 12:08 ET, but fans won’t be able to watch any golf until 1:30 ET, when streaming begins on Peacock. NBC coverage is from 2-5:30 p.m. ET. This is 1 hour and 22 minutes of no way to watch the final group.

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This is not a one-off conflict. The 2025 Chevron had the same problem. Final groups teed off between 12:14 and 12:36 p.m. ET, while Peacock did not start until 2:00 p.m. ET and NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship’s third round was taped and then played on Golf Channel rather than broadcast live. The same failure, repeated across multiple events and multiple years.

What makes this gap harder to accept is that the LPGA has actively had plans since the start of the year to resolve the issue. As the Tour heads into 2026, it has partnered with NBC and Golf Channel to make a big change to its broadcasts.

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For the first time, every round of every tournament will be shown live. The package included 50% more cameras, three times as many microphones, more drones, slow-motion cameras, four times as much TrackMan shot-tracing technology, and weekend rounds that now include CNBC. The goal was to avoid tape delays and coverage gaps completely.

Criticism of the 2026 Chevron Championship is not a new development. On Thursday, Beth Ann highlighted that there was thin attendance at Memorial Park in Houston. Despite a record $9 million purse, crowds were described as sparse and “painfully quiet.” Heavy rain earlier in the week turned the course into what observers called a “soggy, mud-ball nightmare.” The contrast stung, given Memorial Park hosted the PGA Tour’s Houston Open just a month earlier to a considerably stronger turnout.

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Nelly Korda’s 65-65-70 across three rounds is the kind of performance that should be pulling in audiences. Instead, the broadcast structure ensured most fans missed over an hour of her leading a major. The coverage gap and empty stands together raise a pointed question about how the LPGA is presenting its biggest events.

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Viewers aren’t happy about missing early coverage of the Chevron Championship

“That’s ridiculous, and NBC should be ashamed. Plus, what the heck was the LPGA negotiating? No pairs and terrible TV coverage!” one fan wrote.

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The “no pairs” reference pointed to the threesome format used for the final round, which, combined with the coverage delay, stripped the round of the head-to-head major feel fans expect.

“It’s shameful you can’t watch LPGA majors for more than the end of the leaders’ final round. They can’t wonder why growth isn’t coming when you do that. The product is INCREDIBLE; you just have to show it,” read another reaction.

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The 2026 leaderboard features players from China, France, Thailand, South Korea, and Mexico in the top ten. That is the kind of global story that drives viewership when it is actually broadcast.

“This should not be happening at a major, especially with Nelly Korda, the face of the LPGA Tour, at the top of the leaderboard,” a user commented.

Nelly Korda’s five-shot lead entering the final round made her the clear central narrative of the week. The broadcast window meant fans had no way to watch that story unfold from the first tee shot.

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“Such a shame. These ladies are phenomenally talented and a blast to watch,” was another reaction.

Nelly Korda’s 65-65-70 across three rounds is the evidence. The quality of play is not the problem. The distribution of it is.

“A disgrace is what it is,” one fan wrote.

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The 2026 Chevron coverage gap became its own story precisely because of what was happening on the course. Nelly Korda is chasing a third major and a world No. 1 spot. Leaving it off the air for 82 minutes is the kind of decision that isn’t a wise call to make.