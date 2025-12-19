LPGA Legend Faces Same Trouble Tiger Woods Ran Into With Charlie Woods Two Years Ago

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, the focus is on Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee. The mother-son duo will be competing at the upcoming PNC Championship. Notably, Sorenstam opens up about her approach towards supporting Will.

Genes don’t just get passed down, sometimes they return stronger. In golf, one such moment occurs when the kids of legendary players begin to develop their own games. For Tiger Woods, that moment arrived when his son, Charlie Woods started hitting drives past him. Now, at the 2025 PNC Championship, LPGA icon Annika Sorenstam is experiencing the same bittersweet milestone with her 14-year-old son, Will McGee.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This week at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, the parent-child tournament is showcasing these generational shifts in real time. Notably, Sorenstam will team up with Will for the first time at this event. During a pre-tournament conversation, she opened up about a shift that happened this past summer. When asked directly if Will had beaten her on the course, she confirmed what many parents of athletic prodigies eventually face. “Yes, he has,” the 72- LPGA Tour winner said, noting it started during their round at Turnberry in Scotland.

“He’s done it a few times this year, and he’s outdriving me now too.” For someone as fiercely competitive as Sörenstam, the admission carried weight. “It pushes me, what can I say? It’s one of those feelings where as a parent, I’m psyched for him, but I’m also like, hmm, I want to keep going. I’m so competitive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The scenario mirrors what Woods shared in 2023 about Charlie. The 15-time major champion said, “he’s hitting it past me now,” a turning point every competitive parent-athlete knows. It’s a mix of pride and the knowledge that the next generation has come. These moments mean more than just distance off the tee for both Woods and Sörenstam. They mark the passing of the torch in a way that feels both real and unreal.

Coming back to Sorenstam, the 10-times Major Champion thinks Will has potential, but she remains careful with her expectations. “He’s starting to take some lessons, some serious lessons, starting to work on his game,” she explained.

Imago December 15, 2023, Orlando, Florida, United States: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods left, pose with Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee right before the start of the Pro-Am at the PNC Championship golf tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando United States – ZUMAs197 20231215_aab_s197_056 Copyright: xPaulxHennessyx

Annika Sorenstam shared that the focus is now on technical improvements. “The short game, he has so much feel, but in the swing making sure that he’s strengthening the grip and he’s starting to understand the difference in that and a little bit in his backswing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorenstam’s approach to Will’s growth stands out. She knows what it takes to be a top-level golfer because she has been at the top of the LPGA for years, but she is choosing to step back. She stated, “I know what he needs to do down the road and continue, but he’s still only 14.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She is allowing him to make his own plans, put together his own team, and not feel the strain of just following her lead. “I hope that he knows I’m here, but it’s so nice for him to have his own little way also and not just feel like it’s just his mom’s path. I want him to kind of make his own tracks.”

Annika Sorenstam has taken on a new role at the PNC Championship: now a teammate instead of an opponent. And even if it hurts a little to lose, she’s using that competitive spirit to support Will’s path no matter where it goes.

Notably, this year, Woods and his son aren’t participating because Tiger Woods is dealing with a back issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding the balance: What Annika Sorenstam believes makes the difference in carrying a legacy

Annika Sörenstam’s approach to supporting her son Will in his golf career demonstrates that she is trying to help him grow without placing too much pressure on him. A recent PNC Championship interview revealed that Sörenstam attends his events whenever she can and watches silently, only speaking up when Will asks for her input.

She said that she and her spouse alternately monitor him. If Will needs advice, she remarked, “then I will give my answers or my opinions.” If he doesn’t seek help, she helps him and gives him the tools he needs instead of giving advice. This view differs from how some parents instruct their children while they play. She also stated Will’s sister seeks advice on every shot, but Will looks confident in his choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-year-old also considered how her parents watched from the sidelines and let her play her own game to enhance her golf skills. She believes that this kind of support helps young athletes make decisions and be strong. Many young golfers today make all their decisions with their coaches and parents. Sorenstam feels that in the end, golfers need to know their own game and learn from their mistakes.

Will can leave a legacy while learning from one of golf’s top players. Sorenstam’s method indicates that while having family and mentors is key, helping young athletes become independent and confident may be just as important as teaching them how to play.