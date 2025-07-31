LPGA Legend Sends 9-Word Prayer For Homeland Amid Tsunami Warnings

The calm and beautiful islands of Hawaii were recently shaken by an unexpected natural event. As news of a tsunami warning spread across the islands, residents and visitors alike braced for potential devastation. Though the waves eventually spared the islands from widespread destruction, the emotional ripple effect was deeply felt, especially by those with roots in Hawaii.

That support was on full display as Hawaii and parts of the Pacific Rim faced down a major natural threat. In the early hours of the day, a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s remote Far East, one of the strongest tremors ever recorded. It triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific, sending powerful waves toward Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. As the island state braced for impact, residents woke up to alerts and advisories.

Just before 5 a.m. ET, Hawaii’s tsunami warning was downgraded to an advisory, allowing residents to begin returning home. Later in the day, the all-clear was given across the islands. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later confirmed that the threat of a “major” tsunami along U.S. coastlines had “passed completely.“

Among those closely watching the situation was LPGA legend and Hawaii native Michelle Wie West. The 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion took to Instagram to express her relief and concern, posting on her IG Story: “Tsunami warnings finally lifted in Hawaii. Hope everyone stayed safe and everyone’s homes are ok.” Her message, brief but heartfelt, reflected both gratitude and solidarity with those who endured the fear of what might have been.

Michelle Wie’s post resonated with thousands, not just because of her celebrity status, but because of her connection to the islands. Born and raised in Honolulu, Wie has long been a proud ambassador of Hawaiian culture and spirit. Her response served as a reminder of how deeply intertwined the local community is with its people, whether they’re on the golf course or far from home. Her gesture also highlights that in times of uncertainty, a simple message of hope and empathy can go a long way in reassuring those affected. For Michelle Wie, it wasn’t just about making a statement—it was about standing with her community, from a place of genuine care and island pride.

Michelle Wie West’s enduring connection to Hawaii

Michelle Wie West has long been one of Hawaii’s most visible ambassadors on the global sports stage. Born and raised in Honolulu, Wie burst onto the golf scene as a prodigy, turning professional at just 16 and instantly becoming a symbol of both youth and excellence. Throughout her career, she’s proudly embraced her Hawaiian identity, often referencing her roots in interviews. Wie has consistently carried Hawaii with her, both in spirit and in representation. “When people ask me where I’m from, I feel a great sense of pride building as I answer. I’m just so fortunate. I feel like my upbringing was special. And I didn’t really realize how special it was until I moved away,” Wie expressed in an interview with Golf.com in 2018. This was the same year that she won the 2018 HSBC Women’s World Championship, which was her last win on the LPGA.

While she retired from professional golf in 2023 after the U.S. Women’s Open, Wie was lucky to have played when the LPGA made a stop on her home island, Oahu, every year. Even now, the LOTTE Championship makes a stop every year at the Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei, which is about 25 miles from Honolulu. Wie made her community proud when she won this tournament in 2014.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Wie has used her platform to give back to the community she calls home. She has supported local charities, youth sports programs (Hawaii State Junior Golf Association), and educational initiatives in Hawaii and has frequently returned to the islands for events, clinics, and community outreach. Even in 2023, in the aftermath of Maui’s devastating wildfire, she designed the “Ho’omau Bracelet“, which was a symbol of unity and resilience that defined the beautiful island. All proceeds from this were given to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Whether she’s celebrating her culture or using her voice during times of crisis, as she did with her recent tsunami message, Michelle Wie has always stayed closely connected to the people and place that shaped her.