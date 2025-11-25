LPGA Legend Shares Details of Traumatic Family Accident She Hid for 10 Months

Injuries are common in golfers. The hard swings they take to get the ball flying high in the air can take a toll on their backs, hips, wrists, and other body parts. They are used to it. However, some more horrific injuries can occur outside golf courses as well. Remember Tiger Woods‘ near-death car crash accident from February 2021? Despite all the comeback attempts, Woods has never played the same since that accident.

Something similar has now happened with the LPGA legend Paula Creamer. And what’s more horrifying about her accident is that, unlike Tiger Woods, she was not alone. She was with her family, her daughter, two family dogs, and her parents. Although the accident occurred in January 2025, she has finally revealed her story, which is covered by Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols. Golfweek uploaded an Instagram story with her article’s details.

Now, Paula Creamer has reposted it in her own story and wrote, “Well everyone here is a little update on PC… If you have been wondering where I have been this sums it up. Thank you @bethann_nichols for telling my story. It wasn’t easy to talk about but I am so grateful that I was able to have the opportunity to sit down and talk about how great God is and how are guardian angels were with us. Please wear your seatbelts you just never know.❤️✝️”

The accident occurred on January 7, 2025. It was her daughter, Hilton Rose’s, 3rd birthday. After picking up Hilton from daycare, she picked up her parents, Paul and Karen, from the airport. Creamer’s two family dogs, Riley and Penny, were also in the car.

As Paula Creamer was heading back after picking up her family, a car traveling westbound on State Road 528 hit her Range Rover’s left rear tire. Her car flipped a few times into the median. However, her car landed on its wheels and not on the roof. “Oh my God, I thought I was gonna look over and see, like, heads gone,” Creamer told Golfweek about the horrors that flashed through her mind.

Landing on the wheels was not the only miracle because somehow, Hilton didn’t have a single scratch on her. Her father suffered back and neck pain, while her mother had a torn rotator cuff. Miraculously, her dogs didn’t suffer any harm either. These miracles could be the reason why Paula Creamer said that their guardian angels were with them.

The 2010 US Women’s Open champion went to the hospital with her mother the next day. She suffered 3rd degree burns on the last three fingers of her right hand. She still goes to therapy for that because she feels trouble bending her ring finger and making a fist.

“After that happened, a lot of things were kind of just put into perspective,” said Paula Creamer, “and I’m like, right now, I’m meant to be a mom. That’s just what it is, and it took me a while to figure that out.” The accident has helped Creamer clear her head. However, she cannot play golf as she can’t make a fist, which is a necessity to get a good grip of golf equipment.

The last time she played was in 2024. However, she missed the cut in seven of the eight events she started and withdrew from the Mizuho Americas Open. While she is on a professional golf hiatus, the legend will be helping other LPGA stars to compete in the Solheim Cup 2026.

Paula Creamer appointed assistant captain for Solheim Cup 2026

Paula Creamer has been appointed as one of the assistant captains for the U.S. Solheim Cup team for the 2026 event. U.S. captain Angela Stanford selected Creamer as her second assistant captain. “I am honored to have been asked by Angela to be one of her assistant captains when she leads the U.S. Team next year in the 2026 Solheim Cup. Wearing the Red, White, and Blue has been an important part of my career,” Paula Creamer said.

Creamer is a seven-time Solheim Cup competitor. She will join Stanford and fellow assistant captains, Brittany Lang and Kristy McPherson, in a leadership role to mentor and support the team. At 39 years old, Creamer holds the second-most Solheim Cup points on the U.S. team all-time. This demonstrates her longstanding impact and experience in the event.

Her role involves guiding the next generation of U.S. players, preparing the team for the competition in Europe, and bringing her extensive Solheim Cup playing and competitive experience to the strategic and motivational aspects of the team. Creamer’s leadership will focus on helping rookies transition to the pressure of international team play. Golfers will draw from her storied career that includes memorable moments like the 2013 Solheim Cup match against Charley Hull.

Paula Creamer’s journey through pain, recovery, and reflection has reshaped her priorities, yet her commitment to the sport remains steady. Her new role in the Solheim Cup gives her a meaningful path forward while she continues to heal with her family beside her.