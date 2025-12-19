LPGA Legend’s Son, 14, Shows No Remorse After Beating His Mom at Golf

It isn’t every day that you get to beat arguably the modern era’s best LPGA golfer, Annika Sorenstam. For 14-year-old Will McGee, when such an opportunity presented itself, he was clever enough to make the most of it. By most, we mean getting away with the dish duties, with an ice cream as a reward. But beyond all this is the satisfactory feeling of rubbing it on your opponent’s nose, something McGee didn’t mind a bit.

As part of a bet, the duo had mapped out conditions. In the Pro-Am, if Sorenstam won after 18 holes, McGee would have to do the dishes. But if he wins, he’ll get an ice cream. As already said, McGee emerged as the winner. “No. She’s beaten me a lot. I finally got one on her,” says the young teen when asked if he felt bad about the entire ordeal.

Competing in the PNC Championship since 2022, the mother-son duo has been one of the favorites at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Last year, the experience particularly stood out when the pair finished at 11 with 19-under.

“I was super stoked and excited, but I was playing really well that day,” McGee shared in the pre-match presser. “I was a few under. Then I remember messing up at the end. So I think I was more upset about that.”

That year, McGee was dominating throughout. Before, the then 13-year-old had outdrove his mom for the first time in his life. At hole 6, he hit a drive that ended up being 20 yards past Sorenstam’s. For the 10-time major champ, the moment was indeed proud, because she made sure the competition was fair and square.

“I know what he wants to do with the sport; he’s got to be ready,” she said after their match. “He’s got to be as prepared as possible…I’m not one of those parents who would give it to him. I want him to earn it.”

In 2008, Sorenstam stepped away from golf, choosing her kids over the sport. In 2011, when McGee was born. For a decade, she was a simple mom to her kids, someone they had only seen playing on YouTube. In 2021, Sorenstam felt a calling. But instead of deciding on her own, she considered the options with her children. Her 2021 US Senior Women’s Open comeback led to a triumphant victory, a win she called “for all of us.”

Now, when the mother and son play together, it’s less biological and more colleague-like. Will reveres his mom, with his favorite stat being Sorenstam’s 59, a record which she alone holds as a female golfer. Even then, McGee holds his own individual autonomy, admitting that he rarely listens to her mother, a part of teen rebellion. So far, that energy has helped them in the matches.

Although their final result positioned them outside the top 10, what made the fight fun were the stakes shared between the two. For the same reason, for this year’s event too, there’s a bet in place. This time, the stakes were “a little higher,” as McGee puts it. Unfortunately, he lost this time by one.

“…It went from dishes to money. I guess that motivates him,” Annika Sorenstam revealed.

That motivation is required if the young guy wants to climb the ladder of the sport.

Will McGee’s own path to golf

At 14, Will McGee’s life is already structured around golf. Not because his mother is a legend, but because of his own interest in the game. McGee is deeply embedded in the junior competitive circuit, much like Tiger Woods‘s son, Charlie Woods.

Based in Orlando, the American Junior Golf Association is the backbone of his development. He regularly competes against the top juniors in the country and ends up with decent results. This year, he participated in the Brandon Wu Championship, finishing 44th. He also participated in the AJGA Open Championship.

But Will McGee’s most notable performances are recorded in the PNC Championship itself. In 2023, he impressed the crowd with an eagle and an early-week ace. To him, the tournament is a significant event with the eventual dream of putting with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a special friend.

Will McGee will be graduating in 2029 and is currently in high school.