LPGA Major Boycotted by Lexi Thompson Earns Lydia Ko’s Strong Backing

The Amundi Evian Championship might be the newest major on the LPGA Tour, but it already has a lot of history. It is set to begin this week, and several golfers are gearing up to claim the major title. One of them would be Lydia Ko, who knows a thing or two about winning here. The major has seen a lot of changes since her victory at the Evian Resort Golf Club in 2015. When asked about the growth of the Amundi Evian Championship, Ko had her thoughts. After all, it is the major where she finished in the top 10 the most number of times, seven to be exact.

“When I first played, it was when Suzann won in 2013. I think that was the first year we had transitioned into this golf course major championship.” Ko explained. What she left out was that she finished second that year as an amateur. That was also her first top 10 finish in any major. Two years later, she became the youngest major winner on the LPGA Tour by claiming the title at the same venue she missed out on in 2013. Ko had nothing but good things to say about the championship.

Back in 2012, before it became a major, the overall prize purse was $3.25 million, with the winner pocketing $487,500. The prize money remained the same after it became a major as well, but over time it has seen a significant uptick. In 2024, Ayaka Furue pocketed $1.2 million as part of her winnings from a total pool of $8 million. The changes have been on a fairly positive side for the LPGA Tour.

“But I think the structure of what it’s been and what it always is going to be is the same. But it has just, I think, elevated in so many aspects, including the prize money, but also hospitality and the experience people have here. I think it’s a trend that we’ve been seeing on our tour for many of our events, and I think this is going to be a very favorite and popular spot for many of us players.” Ko further added.

The Amundi Evian Championship is the first event of a very promising European leg of the LPGA Tour. It is followed by the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open and then ends with the Women’s British Open, happening in Wales in 2025. All these events are co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour. These are also the only three events on the LPGA Tour that take place in Europe. So it is indeed a special occasion.

“We don’t get to play in this part of the world very often, so for them to kind of go above and beyond and support women’s golf and support our tour, it’s really great to be able to represent them and have partners like that between the LPGA,” the New Zealand pro stated. The unfortunate thing is Ko’s feelings are not shared by the remaining pros on the LPGA Tour. Some golfers have criticized the event and the course at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Lexi Thompson and others do not agree with Lydia Ko

Lexi Thompson was one of the golfers who took an aversion to the event. She wrote a scathing Instagram post, which she took down later, after a missed cut in the 2019 event. “To play well today, hit one bad golf shot but hit 3 iron shots right at the pin 5 ft. at one point, then end up 40+ ft.… Umm, really? I’m actually very thankful that I don’t have to put myself through that for another two days. You’re a beautiful place, Evian, but that’s just too many bad breaks with good shots for me, so bye.” Lexi Thompson stated in her post.

Thompson had previously finished third in 2013 and second in 2015 before missing two cuts in succession in 2018 and 2019. Since then, she has not taken part in a single Evian Championship. And it was not just her. Stacy Lewis has also boycotted the major.

She first missed the 2017 and 2018 editions before making one more appearance in 2019. Since then, Lewis has also not attended the event, having voiced her displeasure at the organization that goes on behind the event. “Not being there this year and seeing what was going on, to me, it justified why I wasn’t there, just the decisions that were made and the way they were made,” Lewis said after rain forced the organizers to remove one whole round of golf in the 2017 edition.

