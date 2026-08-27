LPGA Makes Major $3.4 Million Announcement After Deal Ended With 12-Year-Old Event

The LPGA continues to broaden its horizons ahead of the 2027 season. Earlier this year, the tour announced the brand-new Nanea Cup, set to debut in 2027. And while the 2026 season is far from over on the women’s American circuit, the organization has already announced yet another tournament for next season.

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According to the announcement by LPGA, the Tour has partnered with Moomoo to stage a tournament in Hong Kong in 2027, marking the Tour’s return to the city after five decades. Named after Moomoo’s parent company, the inaugural Futu Ladies World Championship is scheduled for March 4–7, 2027, and will feature a 78-player field.

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Interestingly, the tournament will be held at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club, a championship-level venue overlooking the South China Sea. However, the most significant part of the announcement is the purse that will be up for grabs. The tournament will offer a $3.4 million purse, the largest purse for any LPGA Tour event in Asia.

Even historically, the new tournament marks a crucial milestone. The LPGA last held an event in Hong Kong in 1976, when Judy Rankin won the Colgate-Hong Kong Open. This means next year’s tournament will represent the Tour’s return to the city after 51 years. And more importantly, the locals will also have someone to cheer for.

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Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan became the first professional golfer from the Chinese city to earn a place on the LPGA Tour. And she is expected to receive a spot in the field through a sponsor exemption. Not to mention, this isn’t a one-off sponsorship.

Moomoo and the LPGA have entered a multi-year strategic partnership, with Moomoo serving as the presenting sponsor of the new tournament. The agreement currently covers the tournament from 2027 through 2029, meaning Moomoo is committing to the event for at least its first three editions.

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Moomoo, of course, is a global investment and trading platform with more than 30 million users worldwide. Regardless, the LPGA hasn’t revealed the complete list of players who will compete. Additional details, including the competing players, fan experiences, and other programming, will be released in early 2027.

Meanwhile, LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler shared his two cents about the newly announced tournament.

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“Our fans across Asia have always been some of the most passionate in the world, and going to strong markets that match that energy matters to us — we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Tour to Hong Kong,” said Kessler. “This event checks every box we look for — a championship-calibre course, a market ready for the Tour, a perfect fit within our spring Asia swing, and partners who share our vision.

“We’re very thankful for Futu, moomoo, and SMK, whose support made it possible to host an LPGA Tour event at a venue like The Clearwater Bay Golf and Country Club, with a $3.4 million purse — the largest of any LPGA Tour event in Asia.”

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Notably, this event is set to replace China’s Blue Bay LPGA event, ending the LPGA’s run with the 12-year-old event. Blue Bay debuted back in 2014, and this year’s iteration was won by Mi Hyang Lee and featured a purse of $2.6 million.

“We appreciate all of Blue Bay’s support over the years and thank them for their commitment to the LPGA. We had an incredible opportunity in Hong Kong at a world-class golf course with the highest purse in Asia,” LPGA told Golf Week. “As we’ve said, we’re focused on routing courses and purses, and this checks all the boxes and we owe it to our membership to pursue opportunities like this when they arise.”

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In any case, this announcement comes after the tour had already added a handful of other LPGA tournaments to its 2027 schedule. The Nanea Cup in Hawaii, set for March 11–14 at the exclusive Nanea Golf Club, will feature a unique pro-collegiate format, bringing together 95 LPGA players and 25 collegiate golfers from Stanford, Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M and UCLA for a $4 million purse.

Meanwhile, The Classic in Corning, New York, will take place May 27–30 at Corning Country Club, offering a $5 million purse and marking the return of the former Corning Classic after an 18-year absence. The event will be presented by Corning Inc., which sponsored the original tournament for 31 years, and operated by IMG.

That being said, it appears the 2027 LPGA season will have a lot more action. However, only time will tell how these new events land with the fans.