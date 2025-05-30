LPGA, PGA Tour Accused of Stealing Ideas from LIV Golf as Their New Technology Grabs Eyeballs

The rivalry between professional golf tours has sparked an unexpected technological arms race. Competition drives innovation faster than collaboration ever could. Each league now scrambles to deliver the most cutting-edge broadcast experience, pushing boundaries that seemed impossible just years ago.

However, this race has created an uncomfortable truth. One tour consistently introduces groundbreaking technology first, only to watch competitors adopt similar innovations months later.

NBC introduced moving drone tracing technology at the US Women’s Open for the first time this week. This innovation utilizes drones equipped with cameras and advanced tracking systems to track golf balls in real-time. The technology overlays tracer graphics that visualize the ball’s flight path from a moving aerial perspective.

The system operates by capturing live video as the drone moves alongside the ball. Real-time ball flight data gets integrated using sophisticated analytics systems. Augmented reality graphics then overlay the tracer onto the moving video feed. Data processing happens within 250 milliseconds to ensure near-instantaneous broadcast coverage.

Golf journalist Josh Carpenter shared the PGA Tour’s milestone on X, noting that similar technology recently won the PGA Tour a Sports Emmy. However, the timeline reveals a different innovation story than the PGA Tour’s announcement suggests.

LIV Golf was actually the first to deploy drone tracer technology in golf broadcasting. The Saudi-backed league introduced it at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami in October 2023. Initially, LIV used stationary drones providing aerial views with tracers from fixed positions.

By early 2024, LIV began refining its approach with more dynamic, AR-enhanced drone shots. The league started using moving drones with tracers on 2-3 holes per round. This comprehensive integration became a core part of LIV’s broadcast philosophy.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour debuted moving drone tracers on June 22, 2024, at the Travelers Championship. That’s eight months after LIV Golf pioneered the technology. The PGA Tour’s version won a Sports Emmy in May 2025, but the innovation originated elsewhere.

Golf fans credit LIV Golf over the PGA Tour for drone innovation

Carpenter’s tweet generated 244.2K views and immediate backlash from fans who felt the coverage ignored LIV Golf’s pioneering role. Fans immediately pushed back against the narrative that framed this as NBC’s groundbreaking debut.

“I think @livgolf_league was first with this. The competition has brought innovation to broadcasts. Funny that,” one fan commented. This response highlighted how fans view the rivalry between tours as a driving force behind technological advancement. Another didn’t mince words: “Do you mean the tech that was developed by @livgolf_league? Another member of the lame golf media, folks.” The harsh criticism reflects growing frustration among fans with golf journalists who they believe consistently overlook LIV Golf’s contributions.

“The @PGATOUR is trying to catch up to @livgolf_league,” wrote one observer. This sentiment captured the broader fan perception that traditional tours are following LIV’s lead rather than innovating independently. Others expressed similar sentiments: “Thank you @livgolf_league” and “LIV did it first, and this type of innovation is one reason I prefer LIV broadcast to PGAT. But glad LIV could get the ball rolling.” These comments revealed how broadcast quality has become a factor in fan loyalty decisions.

The criticism extended beyond simple timeline corrections. Fans questioned the golf media’s coverage patterns. They argued that journalists consistently frame PGA Tour and LPGA adoptions as groundbreaking developments while ignoring LIV Golf’s pioneering role.

“Late to the party as always, LIV had this going before the PGAT. Nothing new to see here, move along,” another fan commented. This sentiment appeared repeatedly throughout the thread, suggesting widespread awareness among viewers.

The engagement metrics revealed that fans are paying close attention to technological attribution in golf broadcasting. Multiple comments praised LIV Golf’s overall production quality and technological integration. These viewers specifically cited drone technology as a reason for preferring LIV Golf broadcasts over traditional tour coverage.

Competition between golf tours will continue to drive technological advancements. However, fans are demanding more accurate attribution when these innovations spread across the sport. The drone tracing controversy represents a larger conversation about giving credit where it’s due, regardless of which tour introduces the technology first.