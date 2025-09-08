LPGA & PGA Tour Pros All Have Same Reaction to Rory McIlroy’s Emotional Note Following Irish Open Win

As the birdie rolled in, Rory McIlroy secured his fourth title of the year, and his first since Augusta in April. The home crowd cheered for McIlroy as the fierce battle demanded a playoff at the Irish Open. However, McIlroy sealed the deal on the third hole. With the Ryder Cup edging closer, this win was a statement for not just McIlroy but also the entire European roster. But it was McIlroy’s message that truly caught attention, throwing light on his mindset weeks before Bethpage. So how did the playoff unravel? And what did McIlroy have to say?

Entering into the final rounds at the K Club, it was the same course where McIlroy had secured a win back in 2016. Trailing right behind the overnight leader, Adrien Saddier by four shots, McIlroy stumbled with a bogey in the opening hole. Quickly bouncing back, McIlroy strung 3 birdies in the next four holes. He continued the momentum well into the round with birdies on the 9th and 13th holes. However, it was at the 18th hole where things took an interesting turn. The European ace stole the spotlights, sinking a massive 25-foot eagle, forcing a playoff against Joakim Lagergren.

Both players fired impressive birdies on the first two holes. However, on the third hole, Lagergren’s shot veered into the water. Following that up, McIlroy fired another massive shot that almost got him an eagle. The ball landed inches away from the hole, leading to a simple tap-in victory for the Irishman. McIlroy shared his gratitude, taking to his Instagram. He shared: “To win my National Open in front of these fans was absolutely incredible. I love coming home, I love playing in this atmosphere and I’ll never take it for granted. Forever grateful for the support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy)

McIlroy’s message, although simple, reflects his heartfelt appreciation for the support of his home crowd. However, what shines through is his incredible humility despite being the face of golf for the Irish crowds. His short 6-word message serves as a subtle reminder that support is what truly makes the elites outperform and overdeliver. “I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

Earlier this year at the Players Championship, McIlroy won via a three-hole aggregate playoff. The European ace also became the sixth player to finish their career slam with his win at Augusta in April. McIlroy’s technical mastery not only shows up in his trophies but also reflects in his stats stack against World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Even though Scheffler dominates in the scoring average with a 68.140, McIlroy sits right behind him at 69.083, as per the PGA Tour’s official website. However, a Golf Monthly article outlines McIlroy’s exceptional short game, especially in the 3-15 ft range. It claims that McIlroy is nearly twice as effective in Strokes Gained: Putting as compared to Scheffler.

Carrying this into the greens at Bethpage, McIlroy cements the European roster with his unwavering confidence and crucial clutch performance. His gravitas drew attention from the PGA and LPGA Tour pros, turning into a digital applause for McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy’s win draws support from pros

Rory McIlroy’s win was not just a timely revival for the Irishman. It was a bold statement, drawing eyeballs to his jaw-dropping performance. McIlroy’s Instagram post drove attention from pros like his Ryder Cup buddy Justin Rose, alongside LPGA Tour pros like Megan Khang, Rose Zhang, Mel Reid, Leona Maguire, and Grace Kim. It also drew eyeballs from Skratch (sports nutrition), Zire Golf (golf apparel), and the Instagram communications page for the DP World Tour itself.

The Tour commented with a GIF of Rory McIlroy lifting his hand in a waving motion. Even TaylorMade couldn’t resist dropping the comment: “Unforgettable moment!” Currently sponsoring Rory McIlroy, the relationship began in 2017. Heading into 2025, their bond seems to be going strong, with McIlroy signing another $100 million deal with TaylorMade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Rory McIlroy did not just make noise in the golfing community. Apparently, other athletes caught this masterful win, too, chiming in with their appreciation. Retired English footballer, Wayne Rooney, added a short yet subtle remark: “Congrats mate what a finish 👏👏👏” Following suit, professional boxer, Michael Conlan, commented, “Unreal mate 👏”

McIlroy’s win set the perfect momentum heading into Bethpage, turning heads and raising expectations just weeks before the event. His playoff heroics showcased the form he aims to carry onto the next challenge.