LPGA Pro Given Relief by ‘Illogical’ Rule at Evian Championship That Baffles Fans

“I’m trying to put the last tournament behind me and focus on the present. Right now, I’m concentrating on my putter and driver, keeping my rhythm – and we’ll see where that takes me,” said LPGA pro Somi Lee, following her second round at The Amundi Evian Championship (2025). And, here’s the thing: Lee looked strong with a score of 65 (-6), especially given her last week’s win at the 2025 Dow Championship with fellow South Korean Jin Hee Im. But, as per recent news from the Evian Championship, her third round has taken her to a very “weird” situation.

During the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship, So-Mi Lee benefited from an incredible lucky break at the 12th hole. After hitting a wayward tee shot that landed next to a metal fence adjacent to the cart path, a tournament official granted Lee a free drop. The rules stated that the grass between the cart path and boundary fence was an extension of the cart path, allowing her to take relief. Lee capitalized on the break by hitting a great approach shot and making an easy par to stay tied for the lead.

Rule 16.3a(2) states that a player may take free relief if an artificially surfaced road or path interferes with their stance or swing. This rule allows players to drop their ball within one club length of the nearest point of relief, not nearer the hole, when the path affects their play. Evidently, the relief also helps players avoid interference from man-made obstacles, such as cart paths, that are not part of the natural playing conditions. At least, it did so in Somi Lee’s case.

The ruling regarding Somi Lee’s free drop is controversial due to several factors. Firstly, varying interpretations of “extension of the cart path” lead to differing opinions on whether the area next to the boundary fence should qualify for a free drop. The presence of the boundary fence complicates matters, as some argue that adjacent areas should not be treated as part of the course. And that’s exactly what’s happening this time.

Confused golf fans call out the LPGA’s ruling for Somi Lee

Over the years, the LPGA Tour has witnessed several “baffling” and “illogical” rulings. At the 2023 Dana Open, for instance, Lydia Ko was hit with a 7-shot penalty. At the 2023 event, officials issued her seven penalty strokes for incorrectly lifting, cleaning, and placing her ball on several holes during the final round. Ko was unaware that the rules had changed from the previous day, allowing relief only on holes 1 and 10 on Sunday. After she self-reported her mistake, officials imposed multiple penalties under Rules 14.7a and 9.4b.

However, this particular LPGA ruling has certainly baffled everyone, from golf journalists to golf fans. But some fans still had the patience to (rightfully) string together words of disdain at this ruling. One fan said, “The rules of golf continue to be dumb and illogical to almost everyone. I love golf but hate that it can be so dumb and turn off so many people who think it’s silly nonsense.” Another said, “How can the GRASS be considered a part of the cart path?!?”

As weird as this LPGA ruling is, it isn’t as weird as what happened in 2017. A controversy erupted at the 2017 KB Financial Star Championship when officials penalized Hye-Jin Choi and You-Na Park two strokes for marking their balls on the fringe, mistakenly thinking it was the green. The KLPGA initially waived the penalties, but faced backlash from other players, who threatened to withdraw from the tournament, which led to a drastic decision: nullifying all first-round scores.

One fan simply said, “What the heck?” and another took a dig at both the LPGA and LIV Golf and said, “Fake golf go join Liv.” LIV Golf has faced “fake golf” accusations ever since its inception. The reason? Its format: LIV Golf features a team-based format with 54-hole tournaments and no cuts. Each 3-day event includes 48-54 players divided into teams of four or three, with team and individual titles at stake.

Lastly, a fan said, “Example of a terrible golf rule. Relief but golfer does not get relief from a fairway divot hole?” Rule 16.3a(2) in golf allows players to take free relief when an artificially surfaced road or path interferes with their stance or swing. However, this rule can sometimes lead to seemingly inconsistent outcomes, as seen in Lee’s case.