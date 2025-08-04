LPGA Pro Left Sleepless as She Faces Another Poor Finish Amid Concerning Form

Another thrilling installment in AIG Women’s Open history took place on August 3rd this year. As the fierce competition began for the chase to the top, the battle for the title intensified, and every shot shifted the leaderboards. The trophy was lifted. Hearts were broken. And the performance kept fans on the edge. And the winner? Well, it’s not Lydia Ko, the defending champion from 2024. Although Ko did not win, she held her head high. But not everyone could walk away with peace of mind—and one LPGA Tour Pro’s restless night says it all.

That one player is none other than Jenny Shin, the one to won US Girls’ Junior at just 13! Jenny Shin delivered a strong Round 3 performance, staying steady through Royal Porthcawl’s toughest holes. However, things didn’t look as pretty for Shin on the final round of the open. Shin finished at 3-over 75, after a punishing round at Porthcawl. Her troubles began with an early bogey on the par-4 3rd, and the pressure mounted late with additional dropped shots on 14, 17, and 18—capping off a frustrating finish to an otherwise promising week. The rest of the game didn’t look great either, leaving her swinging, struggling to stay on par. Shin finished T23 at the end of the day.

Shin’s frustrating round definitely struck a nerve, as she took to X to vent. “Don’t think I’ll sleep well tonight. What a cra***y way to finish.” For a player who had shown such poise on Saturday, Sunday’s struggles stung, especially with a leaderboard climb well within reach. It wasn’t just a bad score. It was a missed opportunity that had felt so close, only to unravel in the closing stretch.

The final round at Royal Porthcawl delivered all the drama expected of a season-ending major. Miyu Yamashita, who had lit up the leaderboard with a Friday 65, entered Sunday nursing a narrow one-shot lead after stumbling to a 74 in the third round. But the 24-year-old from Japan found her composure when it mattered most. Charley Hull, cheered on by the home crowd, mounted a serious charge and was within striking distance late in the day. But crucial bogeys on 16 and 17 derailed her run, leaving her tied for second at 9-under with Minami Katsu. It was a gutsy battle, but Yamashita’s nerve held firm when the moment came calling.

Jenny Shin’s Cruelest Season So Far?

On paper, Jenny Shin’s 2025 season shows a mix of cuts made and a couple of strong finishes. But the scorecards don’t reveal the emotional wear-and-tear of a year marked by near-misses, inconsistency, and frustrating fades. Her T4 finish at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open in May showcased her ability to contend with the best, while a strong T12 performance at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship further proved that her game still has major-week firepower. But those highs have been fleeting. A missed cut at the U.S. Women’s Open and a brutal closing 75 at Royal Porthcawl, after a stellar 67 the day before, tell a deeper story of a brutal season.

For a player who once dazzled the golf world by winning the U.S. Girls’ Junior at 13, this year has felt particularly cruel. Shin has made 11 cuts in 13 starts, but it’s the way she’s finishing that’s taken its toll. Despite strong mid-tournament play, final rounds have repeatedly left her out of contention or short of potential top-10s. In a season with fleeting specks of brilliance, 2025 has refused to let Shin write her redemption arc.