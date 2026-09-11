LPGA Pro Sends Bold Message to ‘Obnoxious’ American Fans at Solheim Cup Despite the Backlash Against Them

As the 20th edition of the Solheim Cup gets underway at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, one of Team USA’s top names, Angel Yin, has a message for fans back home. In an interview with Golf.com, the two-time LPGA Tour winner urged American supporters to be as “obnoxious” as possible in their support, hoping their energy can help Team USA bring home the trophy.

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“Be obnoxious, be who you are, be the stereotype that we are, because we’ll need that energy,” Yin said. “But we’re not obnoxious. We’re just passionate.”

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Since the tournament is being held in Europe, it shouldn’t come as a surprise which side the crowd will be cheering for over the next three days. Given the U.S. team’s history on European soil, they will need all the support they can get. The Americans have lost five Solheim Cups in Europe, while winning three and tying one.

“I like European fans; they’re pretty fun. I think they’re just here to have a good time, and I get, I like how they get passionate sometimes. They want to spit on you, and I like that. I just feel like they really, really want to root for their team, and they do it in their own way, and everybody’s different, so I’m really excited. And they always get dressed up; they’re not going to spit on me, please. Like, that’s not slander,” she added.

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This comes after Nelly Korda spoke about the support from the gallery affecting the team’s game on course. She warned on Wednesday that Team USA’s biggest challenge at the 2026 Solheim Cup is dealing with the home crowd. The 19-time LPGA Tour winner pointed out that the Americans have struggled to win on European soil and believed mental toughness and staying patient will be crucial if they are to retain the trophy.

Meanwhile, Yin also chimed in about Team USA’s performance, indicating she believed the U.S. team has struggled in Europe because American players are less familiar with European courses and conditions. She explained that European players regularly compete in the U.S., giving them more experience with American courses, while U.S. players have fewer opportunities to play in Europe.

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The unfamiliar layouts can make things more challenging for the Americans. Despite those challenges, Yin emphasized that the U.S. has remained highly competitive, with several losses coming down to a final putt or a very narrow margin. Yin believed Team USA is better prepared this time around and more ready to handle the challenges of playing in Europe.

Yin’s encouragement comes despite the backlash American fans faced for hostile and abusive behavior during the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, particularly toward European players. Rory McIlroy was repeatedly targeted with personal insults, vulgar chants, and heckling while taking shots, with state troopers even flanking him because of the intensity of the hostility.

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The heckling extended beyond the players when McIlroy’s wife, Erica, was hit by a drink thrown from the stands. The incident drew strong condemnation from across the golf world. Former U.S. captain Tom Watson said he was “ashamed” of the crowd’s conduct, while PGA of America leadership eventually acknowledged that some fans had crossed the line and that such behavior had no place in golf.

Yin may not have meant to encourage such behavior from American fans on European soil. In any case, Team USA leads the all-time Solheim Cup series against Team Europe with a record of 11 wins, 7 losses, and 1 tie through the 19 completed events. Having won the 2024 edition, Team USA will look to defend the title once more. But whether American fans will help them with enormous cheering from the gallery is yet to be seen.