LPGA Pro Spills the Real Reason Behind Her Shock Retirement at Just 31

The LPGA’s thirty-something exodus shows no signs of slowing. After at least 13 players retired in 2024—including six aged 34 or younger—2025 has already seen high-profile departures from major champions and Solheim Cup heroes. Now, at The Annika tournament at Pelican Golf Club, two more friends have joined the growing list within 48 hours of each other.

Elizabeth Szokol retired on November 15 after missing the cut by a single stroke. Two days later, Caroline Inglis announced her own goodbye from the same Florida course where the two friends had played together in rounds one and two.

Inglis finished her final round with family watching from outside the ropes. Her husband stood beside her, a college coach, a physio, and close friends. Szokol had returned to witness the moment after retiring from her home course just days earlier. And the 31-year-old didn’t sugarcoat her decision.

“Well, my body is getting old, ready to be done, is the main reason.”

Chronic back injuries plagued Inglis’s eight-year LPGA career. She missed the entire 2019 season following back surgery. The problems returned in July 2025 with another severe flare-up. The pain never improved over the following two months.

When the Oregon Golf Association offered her a position, everything clicked into place.

“I think this is a door I need to step through. Like I think it’s time. It felt right. I definitely feel at peace with it and good about it now.”

The Portland native will work with junior golfers and handle fundraising. She acknowledged that the transition feels terrifying, but is excited about staying connected to golf while giving back.

Inglis has earned $1.1 million in career earnings and three top-10 finishes. She became the first University of Oregon player to win a Pac-12 individual title in 2015.

“It’s definitely bittersweet. Sad to go and be done after so long, so many years on LPGA Tour, but excited for the next step.”

Cheyenne Knight joined via FaceTime to watch the final moments. Szokol planned a celebration dinner for everyone who came to honor both retirements. Inglis even reflected on what both friends accomplished:

“I’m so proud of (Elizabeth) and everything she’s accomplished. I told her, I hope you’re proud of yourself as well. And I feel the same way. We may not always accomplish all the things we wanted to but we’re out here and at the end of the day we’re with the 150, 200 best women golfers in the world so it’s pretty cool.”

Szokol, 30, leaves with $1.8 million earned over six seasons with nine top-10 finishes. She won the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational alongside Knight.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years playing, which is pretty crazy. It was great to retire at home, a golf course I’m a member at and had so many family and friends out today. So it was pretty special.”

Inglis and Szokol’s back-to-back retirements aren’t isolated incidents. The 2024 season saw major names step away at surprisingly young ages

The LPGA’s growing wave of early exits

Lexi Thompson retired at 30 after citing mental exhaustion and travel loneliness. Ally Ewing walked away at 32 despite posting six top-10 finishes in 2024, including three majors. Amy Olson chose motherhood over competition at 31, calling it her “world-class mom” dream.

Pernilla Lindberg retired at 39 while pregnant with her first child. Stacy Lewis, the two-time major champion and former World No. 1, announced she’ll retire at 40 after the 2025 season. Emma Talley and Brittany Lincicome also joined the exodus.

Golf observers noted the trend with concern. The LPGA Tour’s demanding schedule spans 34 events in 11 countries over 11 months. That grueling travel takes its toll on players, considering the impact on their families and the persistence of injuries.

Financial independence now makes early retirement a viable option. The tour’s record $131 million in purses for 2025 represents a massive jump from $73 million in 2021. Players can earn enough earlier in their careers to pursue other life goals.

The contrast with past eras stands out sharply. Careers once extended into players’ 40s and beyond. Annika Sorenstam retired at 38 in 2008. Lorena Ochoa shocked everyone by walking away at 28 in 2010. Today’s reality sees 10-15 years becoming the norm.

Limited senior tour options compound the issue. The Legends of the LPGA offers far fewer events and smaller purses than the men’s PGA Tour Champions. The 2025 LPGA Legends Championship had a $400,000 purse, compared to the regular tour events.

The LPGA’s talent depth remains strong despite the exodus. However, the trend reveals evolving priorities in women’s professional sports. As the tour continues its record-breaking growth, the next generation must navigate the same crossroads between competitive longevity and life beyond golf.