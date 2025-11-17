LPGA Pro Takes All the Measures to Avoid Past Mistakes That Stopped Her from Playing Golf

Jenny Shin has always been vocal about her feelings about everything golf. Recently, she proposed a ‘haters series’ to take down male amateurs who look down on women golfers. And now, as the 33-year-old is looking to make some active moves in her career, she is wary of not getting injured again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent video uploaded on YouTube by the LPGA, the golfer gave her fans a sneak peek into her daily life. Delving into a variety of topics to discuss with his fans, Shin particularly highlighted one of her biggest setbacks in her career.

“Then last week, I told him (her trainer) that I’m working on speed training. So, my trainer is going to incorporate that to my workout. So, I don’t get injured cuz last time I did speed training, I injured my left rib and I couldn’t go for like a month,” said Shin. The golfer also expressed her urge to remain clear of any further injuries and wanted to improve on her performance in the upcoming tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago SPRINGFIELD, NJ – JUNE 24: Jenny Shin of South Korea at the 1st tee during the third round of the LPGA, Golf Damen KPMG Womens PGA, Golf Herren Championship on June 24, 2023 at Baltusrol Golf Club Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUN 24 LPGA KPMG Womens PGA Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23062419620

Shin also explained how her trainer always communicated with her osteopath to determine whether she should go up in weights or not. “We’ll do video sessions throughout the week so he can kind of monitor if we need to go up in weights or change certain workouts, and he’ll communicate with my osteopath and um they’ll be like she needs this this is the dom she’s is getting every every time she does this, she needs to strengthen that,” said the 33-year-old.

Surely, boasting of a total of 135 top-25 finishes, Shin will definitely try to up the ante from now on. Incidentally, coming as a huge relief, Shin unraveled the cure to her lingering swing problems- her driver!

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 season has seen Shin struggle badly. While she thought her poor results were because of her own swing, it turned out the real problem was her driver. The Titleist GT2 driver she was using was actually four swingweight points off. A mistake strong enough to seriously impact the performance.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenny Shin battles faulty driver issues as she works toward recovery

Last year, her old driver failed an equipment test at the AIG Women’s British Open, so she had to stop using it. Since then, the South Korean golfer struggled to find another club that worked for her. Putting an end to her wait, she settled for GT2 in January because it seemed to go fairly straight. But unfortunately, that didn’t last long once the hidden issue with the swingweight came to light.

This June, Jenny Shin posted on X, “This Tuesday, I found out that I was using a driver that was 4 swing weights heavier than what I’ve been using my whole career”. The 33-year-old shared her struggle in detail on her social media handle.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 24, 2023; Springfield, New Jersey, USA; Jenny Shin tees off on the 4th hole during the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

She further added, “I was finally able to draw and fade the ball freely. Needless to say, I hit many fairways this week that I could not have if I had kept the wrong driver. It’s a no-brainer to blame my swing when I’m not hitting it straight, because that has always been the reason for me in the past.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just because the driver was faulty, Jenny Shin’s swing got messed up. She started losing distance, and her results suffered. But days after she fixed her swing, another problem popped up. Her shots from the tee began drifting to the right. Now, it’s time for the South Korean LPGA golfer to resolve these issues and be back on the course, eyeing a victory.