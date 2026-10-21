LPGA Pro’s Cheating Scandal Took a Shocking Turn as She Took the Tour to Court

In 1972, Jane Blalock found herself at the center of one of the most controversial episodes in LPGA Tour history. Accused of illegally moving her golf ball, the rising star faced disciplinary action that quickly escalated from a fine and probation to a one-year suspension. What followed, however, turned the controversy into a landmark legal battle, with a federal judge ruling that the suspension violated antitrust law.

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The case raised an uncomfortable question for professional golf. What happens when the players responsible for enforcing the rules also compete against the person facing punishment? More than 50 years later, Blalock’s legal fight remains a compelling story about competitive fairness, player governance, and the consequences of decisions that can threaten an athlete’s livelihood.

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The controversy began during the week of May 15, 1972, at an LPGA tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. Tournament director Gene McCauliff III appointed four observers to watch Blalock during the second round. They alleged she illegally moved her ball, prompting the tour’s executive board to investigate.

On May 20, the board decided to disqualify Blalock from the Louisville tournament, place her on probation for the rest of the season, and fine her $500 for cheating. At that point, the punishment did not include a year-long suspension.

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The situation changed after Blalock appeared before the board on May 26. Two board members, Cynthia Sullivan and Judy Rankin, later described statements she made during that meeting as admissions of improper conduct. Marlene Hagge, representing the tournament committee, subsequently recommended suspending the golfer.

Those statements became part of the dispute, but people contested their interpretation. Blalock later recalled that she acknowledged the difficulty of guaranteeing perfect ball replacement every time and that she did not intentionally move her ball to gain an advantage.

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On May 30, the board informed Blalock that she would be suspended from June 1, 1972, through May 31, 1973. Within days, a dispute over conduct on the golf course had become a fight over whether the LPGA could exclude one of its own players from professional competition.

The $5 million lawsuit that changed the story

Blalock responded with legal action on June 1, 1972. She filed a $5 million antitrust lawsuit against the LPGA. Her challenge focused on Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which prohibits certain agreements that restrain interstate trade.

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The central issue was bigger than whether the original allegations justified a penalty. Blalock challenged how the suspension was imposed and argued that her fellow competitors had collectively prevented her from earning a living through professional golf.

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The composition of the LPGA executive board became particularly important. Its five members, Cynthia Sullivan, Judy Rankin, Linda Craft, Penny Zavichas, and Sharon Miller, were professional golfers who competed against Blalock for tournament prize money.

According to the federal court’s June 21, 1973, ruling in Blalock v. Ladies Professional Golf Association, the board members who imposed the suspension stood to benefit financially from her exclusion. The judge also questioned the board’s broad discretionary authority and the escalation from probation and a fine to a year-long suspension.

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The restrictions extended beyond LPGA-sponsored events. Under the association’s rules, members generally could not compete for prize money in other tournaments, professional-amateur events, or qualifying competitions for the required LPGA sponsorship or written approval.

As a result, the suspension threatened Blalock’s ability to compete across the professional golf market. The judge described it as “tantamount to total exclusion from the market of professional golf.”

For Blalock, the lawsuit offered a way to challenge the authority that had placed her career at risk. For the LPGA, it raised questions about how a player-run organization could enforce its rules without allowing competitors to control one another’s economic opportunities.

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On June 21, 1973, U.S. District Judge Charles A. Moye Jr. granted Blalock partial summary judgment. He ruled that the competitor-imposed suspension violated Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The decision focused on board members’ collective action against Blalock. The court concluded that the suspension amounted to an unlawful group boycott under the antitrust principles it applied.

It was a significant legal victory, but its scope matters. The judge did not declare that Blalock had never moved her ball improperly, nor did he establish that the original cheating allegations were false. The decision addressed the legality of the suspension and the circumstances under which her competitors imposed it.

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Despite the suspension announced in 1972, Blalock did not spend the entire year away from competition. A preliminary injunction prevented the LPGA from enforcing the ban while the litigation continued. This allowed her to keep playing and earning tournament winnings.

In an August 2024 episode of FORE the Good of the Game, Blalock revisited the controversy and discussed its personal and professional impact. Recalling that period, she said, “It was certainly a very dark time for me.”

She also described the toll of court appearances, depositions, and defending herself against the allegations. Her recollections offer a personal perspective on a dispute the judicial record examines primarily through legal arguments, board decisions, and antitrust principles.

Jane Blalock’s career extended far beyond the scandal

Blalock’s place in golf history cannot be reduced to the 1972 controversy. She won 27 official LPGA Tour events and recorded 299 consecutive tournaments without missing a cut. This extraordinary run of consistency remains a defining part of her career.

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She also helped create opportunities for older women professionals by helping develop the women’s senior golf circuit.

Her later relationship with the organization also took a surprising turn. In her 2024 interview, Blalock recalled that the LPGA subsequently asked her to represent its interests in other matters. The golfer who had once challenged the tour in federal court later described working with it on other issues.

Jane Blalock also recalled receiving apologies from people connected to the controversy as relationships gradually improved. Those recollections suggest the dispute’s legacy wasn’t defined entirely by lasting hostility.

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More than five decades later, the case remains a reminder that sporting discipline carries consequences beyond the scorecard. For professional golfers, access to tournaments determines opportunities to compete, earn prize money, and sustain a career.