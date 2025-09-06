LPGA Psychologist Speaks Out on Awkward Official Meeting With Players After She Took Up Hectic Job

“Even in the darkest of nights, there will be a beautiful sunrise,” said Christina Kim, LPGA pro, about mental health. The journey for every professional on the LPGA Tour has been challenging, which is why the LPGA Tour took the most significant step to appoint a professional sports psychologist. Though it was the best decision for players, for her, the first meeting became an awkward yet funny memory.

Dr. Julie Amato, who became the first psychologist for the LPGA Tour in 2022, shares her first meeting memory that still sits atop her head. She featured on the Mixed Bag podcast, hosted by Meg Adkins and Matthew Galloway. Talking about the journey of a player that has been memorable for her, she shared the first interaction, which came just after the awkward official meeting. She said, “When I went up in the first player meeting back in 2022, I was a little nervous. You know, going over for the entire membership, essentially, and it’s like an hour-long meeting, at the very end, these players were already cooked.” Further, she shared how the words for her came like, “Oh, here is our new psychologist.” The moment of nervousness kept growing for her with all that in mind. As a professional for over 20 years, the first meeting she had was an awkward interaction that left her shaken. But soon after that, she got normalised by a player.

Talking further, she shared how Christina Kim made it to a funny moment. As Amato shared about her address for the players, “I said something like I don’t want to take up too much here to introduce myself.” Kim joined in making it easier for her by saying out loud, “Know your worth girl! You don’t have to rush.” The incident turned the awkward yet nervous start into a laughing memory. And since then, Amato has become a crucial part of the LPGA professionals’ journey, as many have openly thanked her.

Earlier, Grace Kim, the 2025 Evian Championship winner, shared on the same podcast, “I really relied on my team,” she said. “My coach was probably my biggest mentor… but I think I kind of knew what I was doing and still felt off. She’s [Dr. Julie] helped me align certain things.” She had two sessions with the psychologist, which made her feel better and more aligned with her goals. The result was evident as she credited her for the win as she defeated Thitikul in the playoff.

Even Dr. Amato has spilled the beans on the key aspect that helps professionals in their journeys. And guess what, she took the example of the Olympic medalist Lydia Ko.

Lydia Ko praised for her unique quality by the LPGA psychologist

Talking with Meg Adkins and Matthew Galloway, she shared how the pros have excelled in the craft of digging deeper into themselves for mental toughness. However, as a prime example, she praised Lydia Ko, who has excelled in this area. Amato said, “You know, if you watch even interviews with people like Lydia Ko after the British Open, it’s not like she’s saying she’s not nervous. She is nervous. She’s just learned how to kind of notice that feeling and not panic. And I think that’s like the main thing.” Indeed, that’s the truth for the golfer who faced struggles in 2023 but fought her way back.

Ko had a rough season in 2023, marked by uncertainty and doubt, but instead of giving up, she applied the lessons learned and remained resilient in her efforts. In fact, she has mastered it, and she shared it openly with her outstanding performance in 2024. Ko said, “When things don’t go your way, you start wondering about what the future is going to look like. But to be able to overcome those doubts internally was probably one of my proudest moments.” The internal battle helped her turn her struggles into a breakout year, as she won Olympic gold in 2024 and subsequently added more titles.

Dr. Julie’s significant impact has now made her the sports psychologist for both the LPGA and the PGA Tour. She started her journey on the PGA Tour in 2025. Well, it’s better late than never. Do you agree with the importance of having a psychologist for professionals? Let us know in the comments below.