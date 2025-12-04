LPGA Q-School Round Stopped Even Before Starting Due to Alarming Conditions

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The road to the final pedestals of the 2025 LPGA Tour Q-Series began back at the end of September at the Indian Wells Golf and Country Club in Indian Wells in California. Following that, the pre-qualifying events have also been held in LPGA International in Daytona Beach and the Denton Country Club in Argyle of Texas. On 15-18 October, the qualifying rounds were conducted. And since then, fans have been waiting to witness the final moments to unravel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It began on December 4. However, an unprecedented circumstance has put a pause on the LPGA Q-School’s first round. The official X handle of LPGA Media has recently shared an update on how heavy downpour and degraded course conditions have resulted in the stoppage of the event. “Due to heavy rain and course conditions, Round 1 of LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying is further delayed until 10:00 am local time. We will provide more information as it becomes available”, read the statement from LPGA Media.

It all began from the early morning when, around 7 am, clouds raced in to delay the event. It started raining heavily, and the authorities immediately decided to delay the match play by two long hours. They updated fans at around 7 am, “Due to the heavy rain and course conditions, Round 1 of LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying is delayed until 9:00am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the situation did not seem to come under control within the time span the organizers were envisioning. An hour ago, another update was shared where they mentioned, “Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 9:30am local time.” But the situation hasn’t improved yet. The hour hand is already striding fast towards 11. Fans have also started to predict that the event might not resume before Saturday, going by the weather forecast. However, this is not the first time that the LPGA Q-school final days have faced the wrath of nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the weather fiasco has been quite the hazard for the LPGA Q-school final qualifying

The LPGA Q-school final qualifying comes with a lot of hope for the upcoming golfers. Unfortunately, things are often not okay with the weather. As this year has been rough with rains playing spoilsport, things were pretty much the same last time around, too. Back on December 9, 2024, the play was suspended at 9:30 am. With no signs of rain stopping anytime soon, the authorities had to call off the play for the day at 1 pm.

Thankfully, the play did resume on the very next day at 8 am, allowing for a smooth passage of play. Surely, such hindrances are quite frustrating for the golfers. With dreams of earning their first-ever pro card, the golfers’ not being able to go out in the fairway is agonizing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For example, this year, Shannon Tan made history by becoming the first Singaporean to clinch the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit. Surely, she will be waiting eagerly for the downpour to stop while trying to make it big on the elite LPGA platform.