LPGA Rookie Tops Nelly Korda & Co. in Key Area Despite Recent Appendectomy

“I’ve been hitting it far since I was a kid because I compete with my coach and try to hit it as far as I can,” she said earlier this year at the U.S. Women’s Open. “And I think it just came with me,” she added. Despite the setback, Ramirez immediately bounced back with her driving distance and proved her mettle at Erin Hills, where she played in the final group on Sunday and finished a commendable 19th.

Her power off the tee is impressive on its own, but it also highlights just how much driving distance has evolved over the decades.

The Evolution of Driving Distance on the LPGA Tour

Driving distance on the LPGA Tour has grown dramatically over the past three decades, and this year, four players averaged more than 280 yards off the tee, a stat similar to last year, but a contrast to the “0” players a decade ago. Julia Lopez Ramirez led the way, and she is followed closely by Polly Mack (283.46), Auston Kim (282.23), and Bianca Pagdanganan (280.51). While the LPGA measures just two holes per round for average driving distance, these numbers highlight how much LPGA players have been consistently improving in this area.

And the change is striking compared to the past. When Laura Davies led the tour in 1995, she averaged 266.78 yards, and only 11 players managed to hit it more than 250 yards. By 2015, 66 players exceeded that mark, and now 122 players average over 250 yards.

Another measure showing how driving distance is progressively increasing is by looking at the shortest hitters on tour. A decade ago, the shortest hitter averaged 225.11 yards off the tee. Today, that number has risen to 237.79 yards, which is a jump of roughly 5.7%. This growth at the lower end of the spectrum highlights that the entire LPGA field is getting longer, not just the power hitters at the top.

Part of the reason for this is the course setup. Longer courses demand players to hit longer off almost every tee, making an extra 10 yards more valuable than in the past. The tour has gotten so competitive in recent years that, averaging just 230 yards off the tee, it would see players struggling to score.

And it’s not just about power. Long hitters often excel in other areas, such as approach shots, meaning that driving distance now correlates more strongly with overall performance. But that being said, even though driving distance now plays a bigger role in overall performance, skill and consistency remain key.