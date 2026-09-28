LPGA Signs New Deal With Golf Saudi as PIF Quit Women’s Golf Too After LIV’s Bankruptcy

Saudi Arabia’s golf spending is ending in a bankruptcy court and restarting on a UK fairway. As LIV Golf restructures without the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Golf Saudi has committed to a $4 million women’s event that the LPGA will now co-sanction with the Ladies European Tour (LET). The LPGA announced the deal on Monday. It fills the space left by the PIF Global Series, the Saudi-funded women’s circuit that is expected to end at the end of 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

LET’s official account on X confirmed the news. “We’re delighted that @Golf_Saudi has announced a significant new multi-year commitment to the Ladies European Tour, including a new partnership with the LET Order of Merit and an enhanced future for The Championship, which from 2027 will become a co-sanctioned @LPGA and LET event with a $4 million prize fund. This investment will strengthen the LET and support the long-term sustainability of the Tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The multi-year deal centers on an overhaul of The Championship, which the LPGA Tour and LET will co-sanction beginning in 2027. The tournament has been held in London since 2021, and it shifts from its usual August date to July 19-25, 2027. The prize fund has also doubled from the $2 million offered in 2026.

Golf Saudi has backed women’s golf since 2020 and has been an LET partner for the same period, and from 2027 The Championship becomes the focus of its women’s tournament investment. The latest edition, played in London last month, was won by 17-year-old Anna Huang.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the LPGA already plays two majors overseas in July, and The Championship appears to be taking the slot of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, which is reportedly off the LPGA schedule, per Golf Digest.

As for PIF, it was involved in the LPGA as the Global Series, formerly known as the Aramco Team Series. It grew the series into a five-event, $15 million slate for 2026. It covered Riyadh ($5 million), Las Vegas ($4 million), and London, Korea, and China ($2 million each). Over its run, it delivered 29 tournaments on three continents since 2021. Only two events remain this year: Korea and China, in October and November. Once these events are done, the Global Series will officially come to a halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This exit mirrors the men’s game. PIF announced in April it would stop funding LIV Golf after reportedly investing more than $5 billion. After months of hunting for a new investor, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 8 with over $500 million in debt, and PIF agreed to provide a $49.6 million loan, subject to court approval. The announcement does not link the two moves, but the timing is hard to ignore.

Golf Saudi CEO Noah Alireza did signal a change in approach, saying the focus now is on “investing intelligently” and building a stronger commercial model for the women’s game, after lessons learned over the past few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf Saudi also says the investment is tied to growth at home. More than 15,000 people in Saudi Arabia have signed up for golf lessons, and over 4,000 are on the waiting list, more than a third of them women. The organization wants to grow from around 4,500 registered golfers today to more than 30,000 within five years.

The agreement also brings a new multi-year partnership with the LET Order of Merit, starting in 2027. The Order of Merit is a points race that runs all season, and its winner collects a bonus at the end of the year. Costa del Sol has sponsored it since 2020, and the release doesn’t say if that name will stay

ADVERTISEMENT

The standings matter more than the trophy. The top 10 and ties earn a place in the final stage of the LPGA Q Series, and the top 70 and ties secure full LET playing rights for the following season. Backing it means Saudi money reaches players in every LET week, not just the richest stops. The bonus size has not been disclosed.

For now, the full 2027 LPGA calendar is expected later this fall. LET officials and IMG are reportedly working to find a new date for the Scottish Open, though it will no longer be LPGA-sanctioned, and the calendar should show whether Golf Saudi will extend its partnership with the LPGA.