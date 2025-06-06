LPGA Star Blames Lexi Thompson for Creating Her Own Retirement ‘Dilemma’ Before Taking Offense

At the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, Lexi Thompson shared an emotional montage through LPGA announcing her retirement from the circuit. The news shocked many, as Thompson began her golf career at the U.S. Open in 2007 at just 12 years old. During a tearful press conference, she stated, “While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time. At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule.” However, a year later, she has participated in several events, faced a pace of play controversy at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, is facing ongoing retirement rumors, and has now received a reminder that the retirement speculation is largely her doing.

During the opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open, several photos and video clips showed Charley Hull, who played with Thompson and Nelly Korda, looking frustrated with the slow pace. After missing the cut, Thompson clarified, “I want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole for the group in front. We were never out of position, warned, or put on the clock.” Given that both Korda and Hull are known for their fast play, Thompson’s point was valid. However, Mel Reid and Kira Dixon noticed something else during the latest episode of Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira.

Taking note of Thompson addressing the retirement rumors in the same Instagram update that said, “I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this , but I never used the word retire, I said not a full time schedule, because I’m not sure how much I will play,” Reid said, “She did say in an interview, like, she did say it. Yeah, I mean, Lex, you do you, girl, like, you know. Um, this is my thing about it, okay, and this is nothing against Lexi. Like, Lexi, you know I love you to bits, but like, if you’re not going to play a full schedule, just don’t play a full schedule. Don’t, I wouldn’t do a big media press conference about it. I would just lower my schedule.”

Reid adds, “And like, yeah, I mean, that’s just my opinion, and each their own completely, but looking outside, looking in…” Dixon finished her sentence and added, “as a fan, I’m talking outside, looking in, maybe not knowing all of the context, it’s understandable why someone would be confused.” Reid agreed with her. In 2024, during her retirement announcement, Thompson mentioned that she may still participate in some events occasionally, but 2024 will mark her final full-time season on the LPGA Tour. She noted that various factors contributed to her decision, stating, “This is my 14th year. I won’t deny that I’ve thought about it in previous years, but I believe I’ve reached a point in my life where it’s time to move away from a full-time schedule.”

via Imago SPRINGFIELD, NJ – JUNE 23: Mel Reid of England tees off at the 1st tee during the second round of the LPGA, Golf Damen KPMG Womens PGA, Golf Herren Championship atBaltusrol Golf Club Lower Course on June 23, 2023 in Springfield, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUN 23 LPGA KPMG Womens PGA Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23062318811| Credits: Imago

At the Chevron Championship, Thompson clarified what her semi-retired life entails. She plans to make about 10 starts this season, which has positively impacted her mental health and allowed her to enjoy guilt-free time away from golf. When asked about the biggest difference between her full-time and part-time status, she simply stated, “more vacations for sure.” Amid this confusion, Lexi Thompson has decided how she wants to spend her 2025 season.

Lexi Thompson has fresh priorities on her hands this season

“I hope to have a family one day. And just enjoy every experience of that and be there for every single moment,” Lexi Thompson shared in 2024. After 15 years on the LPGA Tour, she recognized the importance of stepping away from the greens to embrace new experiences without guilt, highlighting her commitment to enjoying life outside of competitive golf.

Thompson’s engagement to Max Provost during her New Year’s trip marked a significant milestone in her personal journey, reinforcing her focus on family. In fact, the wedding preparations are already underway! In a recent interview, she candidly discussed the challenges of balancing work and life, acknowledging that finding equilibrium is an ongoing process. “I think the need for balance and the value of it is something that I learned through the years, but it’s still something that I’m trying to figure out,” she shared.

She further elaborated, “I have to tell myself sometimes it’s OK to take a day off or go on a vacation and not feel bad.” This realization underscores her growth, as she now understands the importance of taking breaks and prioritizing time with loved ones. “It’s now all about being able to have the time at home, being around my family, and the close people around me. That’s what matters most to me,” she stated. As she selectively participates in tournaments, including her recent 19th appearance at the Women’s US Open, she remains committed to shaping her life on her own terms.