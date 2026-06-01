LPGA Star Drops NSFW Response as Caddie Laughs at Her Amid Frustrating Round

A golfer and a caddie’s relationship is interesting to say the least. The caddies are the technique experts on the green, discipline coaches in the practice, and then they drop that persona and become your best friend everywhere else. That’s exactly how Christina Kim and Ryan French’s relationship has grown. As they return to the golf course at this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic, they shared yet another moment that reflects their bond.

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“Yesterday, Christina took a practice swing on the tee and accidentally took a divot with the driver. She handed me the driver to wipe it off, and I started to laugh. Christina said ‘shut the f**k up’ and on the way up the fairway, we laughed about what the other pros would say about a big divot on the tee box,” French of Monday Q Info wrote on X.

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The incident went down amid the frustrating Round 2, where Christina Kim hit 7 bogeys and a double bogey on the 8th. A birdie on the 17th hole was the only good thing that day for her. The 16th could have been a par save, but ended as a bogey.

On the 16th, French noted that Kim hit the best shot of the two rounds. The ball landed 15 feet from the hole, but by the time they reached the green, the ball had “blown off the green and down the fairway.” Well, that’s unfortunate!

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Her first round was the same and ended with a 5-over 76 after 3 birdies and 8 bogeys. French shared her struggles, highlighting an incident on the 5th hole, where Christina Kim told him that “it was the first one I made good contact with.”

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With 13-over after the two rounds, she missed the cut by a significant margin. Despite the challenging week, the two enjoyed their time on the course because of the bond they have developed over the years. This was not even the first NSFW incident they had. Back in 2023, when French was about to caddie for her for the first time at the LPGA Dana Open, she made an analogy that had him bursting into laughter.

“‘My clubs are like my genitalia,’ Christina Kim told me on the range on Monday. ‘You don’t touch them without permission,'” French wrote in an article on his Monday Q website back then.

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Ever since, he has been on the bag for her on multiple occasions, including the Queen City Championship 2024 and now the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2026.

PXG calls Kim one of the “LPGA Tour’s most unmistakable personalities.” She is known on the Tour for her style and humor. Early in her career, in a hair-dye experiment that was intended to go red, white, and blue, but it turned into maroon and purple. Kim didn’t regret it. Instead, she laughed about it.

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While Christina Kim’s F-bomb was memorable, it’s just one of many NSFW moments LPGA pros have had.

Most memorable NSFW incidents in LPGA Tour history

One of the most notable examples came during the third round of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Sarah Schmelzel, who finished T9 in the end, was in strong contention to win the event. However, it faltered after a poor approach shot. Out of frustration, she muttered, “F**k you, Sarah.”

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Such incidents usually prompt a backlash, but not this time. Instead, she received praise from fans for her honesty. Speaking on Golf’s Subpar podcast, she revealed that then-LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan told her the LPGA Tour could use more raw personality.

Another similar incident occurred during an LPGA broadcast. Morgan Pressel, the NBC analyst, fumbled her words when covering the Paris Olympics. On Friday of the women’s Olympic golf tournament in Paris, Canada’s Brooke Henderson gave a fist bump to her caddie after hitting a good shot. Pressel described the moment, saying, “She’s f***ed fired up, we love to see it.”

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She apologized the next day, saying, “I stumbled over my words.” The NBC analyst also clarified that she meant to say “fired up” but that it sounded inappropriate.

The same year, Nelly Korda also had her own NSFW moment during the US Women’s Open. From just 1-over on hole 11 of her first round, she went to 8-over after the 12th hole, as she took 10 shots to finish the par-3 hole. But then in Round 2, she made an even par score on the 12th hole with a 20-foot birdie. She then broke out in a big smile, looked back at the hole, and dropped the f-bomb.

Like all these moments, Christina Kim’s latest exchange resonated because it felt genuine rather than scripted. For fans, those candid reactions offer a refreshing reminder that anyone can have a bad day on the course.