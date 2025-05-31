LPGA Star Earns ‘Respect’ for Rescuing Pro Whose Boyfriend Nearly Cost Her the Chance to Play at US Women’s Open

Amari Avery could have folded and called it a day. After all, very few could have managed to show up on the course after an ordeal as tough as hers. But she is there at Erin Hills Golf Course, fighting to play even more golf on the weekend after what was a hectic day off the course. Avery was involved in a situation that was beyond her control, which ended up needing her to rely on her University of South Carolina teammate, Gabriela Ruffels.

The situation unfolded on Thursday when someone attempted to break into the rental home occupied by Amari Avery. This forced the USC star to move to a hotel with her boyfriend, where another mishap awaited.

Gavin Aurilia, Avery’s boyfriend, left early Friday for a tournament of his own. For that event, he believed he had packed his own set of clubs. But both he and Avery use similar travel bags, and in the rush, he accidentally took her set instead. By the time Avery realized the mistake, Aurilia was already en route, leaving her stranded without any golf clubs to use at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In her moment of need, the American golfer turned to a college teammate. Gabriela Ruffels, who was also competing in the U.S. Women’s Open, had teed off early Friday morning (6:56 a.m. local time) at Erin Hills, while Avery’s tee time was scheduled for 2:31 p.m. After Ruffels finished her round, Avery used her set of clubs to compete.

The duo is represented by the same manager and, fortunately, both use TaylorMade clubs. Avery is currently tied for 29th at 1-under-par, with a few second-round holes remaining after officials suspended play at Erin Hills at 6:32 p.m. local time due to dangerous weather conditions in the area.

Gabriela Ruffels’s selflessness, which earned widespread praise from golf fans on social media, made her ability to compete in the second round possible.

Golf World full of admiration for LPGA pro

Ruffels’s gesture toward her college teammate was well-received by fans, who were quick to shower her with praise. One fan commented, “Props to Ruffels for letting her use her clubs.” Another added, “@gabiruffels you’re a really awesome person!” in response to her stepping in during a moment of extreme need.

Ruffels’s own outing at Erin Hills wasn’t particularly impressive. After a solid first round of 1-over-par that had her tied for 59th, she struggled in Round 2, carding a 6-over-par and dropping to T114—below the cutline. That made her gesture all the more admirable. “So much respect for @gabiruffels for lending! Sportsmanship level 100,” another fan wrote. Ruffels even reposted the Golf Channel’s Instagram story about the moment, adding her own caption: “huge @amari_avery fan. Bless my clubs pls,” showing her support for the 24-year-old’s journey at Erin Hills.

It’s been a tumultuous two days in Wisconsin for Amari Avery. First, she dealt with a break-in at her rental home, forcing her to move in the middle of the night. Then came the last-minute equipment crisis. Yet despite these setbacks, she has remained composed and is still competing for a major championship in her first U.S. Women’s Open as a professional. As one user put it: “That’s actually super unfortunate. The fact she’s even on the field is some solid mental fortitude.”

Some fans also criticized Gavin Aurilia for not double-checking his equipment before leaving. “There is zero excuse for that stupidity. I check my clubs religiously, and I certainly would have before traveling to another state,” one fan wrote.

Fortunately for Avery, if she cuts, she’ll have her clubs for the weekend—Aurilia’s mother is traveling to Wisconsin with her set. That should offer a welcome sigh of relief for the University of Southern California grad.