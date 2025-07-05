LPGA Star Explains What Lexi Thompson Did Wrong After Burnout Struggles

For over half her life, Lexi Thompson has been a fixture in professional golf. She turned pro at just 15, but her presence on the national stage started even earlier, qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 12. With her powerful swing and commanding presence, Thompson quickly became the face of a new generation in women’s golf. But as the years passed and expectations mounted, the toll of a life in the spotlight became harder to hide. Now, at 30, Thompson’s “semi-retirement” from full-time play has reignited both support and criticism, particularly around how it was handled.

In 2024, Thompson sparked headlines when she announced she would be stepping back from a full competitive schedule. What followed, however, was a wave of uncertainty. Was this a farewell tour? A break? A complete retirement? Many assumed the latter, especially after she skipped key events like the HSBC Women’s World Championship, the LPGA Drive On Championship, and the Palos Verdes Championship. The confusion wasn’t solved by the ceremonial send-offs, such as tribute videos and large-scale farewells at the Canadian Open.

On the latest episode of Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira, analyst Mel Reid weighed in. “I don’t necessarily think she went about announcing her retirement from full-time play the right way. I think if she could do it again, definitely she would—because it’s very confusing for a lot of people,” said Reid, who didn’t hold back while also offering empathy. “But listen, I don’t blame Lexi. Like, she’s been a child star since she was 12 years old. Like, she’s—she’s probably—she’s burnt out. Like, I get it.” Reid emphasized the weight of Thompson’s longevity in the game and her constant availability, calling her “brilliant,” and adding, “I cannot fault her on anything. Um, and honestly, since saying that she’s not playing a full schedule, she’s been playing great.”

The real issue, Reid noted, wasn’t Thompson’s decision to reduce her schedule, but how it was communicated. “I thought she was retiring, and I think a lot of other people did too.” Co-host Kira Dixon agreed: “Regardless of if she said ‘retire’ or ‘not retire,’ or that whole argument—the branding behind it was, like, from a PR perspective, not the best.” Despite the mixed messaging, though, Thompson’s current play is putting any doubts to rest.

Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season so far

Since clarifying her stance—that she’s stepping back, not stepping away entirely—Lexi Thompson has played some of her best golf in years. As of 2025, she has competed in five events this season, with finishes that reflect renewed sharpness and calm. Highlights include a solo second at the Meijer LPGA Classic, a T6 at the U.S. Women’s Open, and a memorable Sunday 64 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic that drew massive crowds.

More than the numbers, it’s the way she’s playing that has drawn attention. Her putting, long a point of inconsistency, looks more fluid. Her body language relaxed. Thompson has spoken openly in post-round interviews about having more time to train smarter, travel lighter, and prioritize mental health. Her absence from back-to-back overseas events, like the Aramco Team Series in Singapore and the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Championship in Korea, has allowed her to stay rested and focused.

What’s clear is that this recalibrated approach is working. She remains a crowd-puller, a ratings booster, and now, an example of how stepping back can sometimes bring you forward. For the LPGA and for fans, her presence still matters. And for Thompson, the game finally seems to be on her terms.