LPGA Star Fights Back Tears as She Bids Golf Farewell at Chevron Championship

Stacy Lewis walked off the 18th green at the 2026 Chevron Championship with a 12-over scorecard and tears streaming down her face. Those tears had nothing to do with her finishing 131st. They had everything to do with the man standing next to her holding her bag during her final moment at the greens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The tears were more because I looked at my dad. I probably shouldn’t have looked at my dad,” Stacy Lewis told the media. “I guess my emotions are probably a lot different than theirs. They’re probably a little bit sadder, whereas I’m just ready. I’m ready for the next chapter and ready to stop grinding over eight-footers like that on the last hole when it doesn’t matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis, four months pregnant with her second child, was walking away on her own terms. Her family was watching a 13-time LPGA Tour winner close a career that started nearly 20 years ago. Dale Lewis, her father, had caddied for her at her very first Chevron Championship appearance back in 2007, when she was still an amateur and tied for fifth to earn low amateur honors. He was also on her bag at the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open at Interlachen. Having him back on the bag for one final hole brought the whole story full circle.

Golfweek senior writer Beth Ann Nichols, who took over Lewis’ X account for the occasion, captured it simply: “Stacy Lewis’ father, Dale, is on the bag for the last hole. Back to how it all started nearly 20 years ago at Kraft Nabisco. Special moment for these two.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old first played this major as an amateur in 2007, and then she turned pro. Four years later, she defeated world No. 1 Yani Tseng to win her first LPGA title. She later won a second major at the British Open at St. Andrews and moved up to world No. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her retirement, originally planned at the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, never got its proper send-off. Bad weather forced the cancellation of that tournament, the first such cancellation on tour since 2007. The Chevron Championship gave her the farewell she deserved in a city close to her heart.

Lewis grew up in The Woodlands, Texas, and when Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston in 2017, she donated her tournament paycheck from the Cambia Portland Classic to relief efforts. Her sponsor, KPMG, matched the $195,000 winner’s check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacy Lewis also exits the LPGA Tour carrying news that, not long ago, felt impossible. After three years of trying to have a second child, a failed IVF round on Father’s Day 2024, and eventually giving away Chesnee’s baby clothes and nearly listing the crib on Facebook Marketplace, Lewis found out she was pregnant again. She walked her final hole at a major, four months along, with her dad on the bag and her daughter waiting at the green for a hug. That is the image she leaves behind.

Well, the golfer had one final thing to say before walking away forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacy Lewis signs off from the LPGA Tour, ready for what comes next

Lewis made clear the goodbye was not bittersweet. Her brain had simply moved on. She stopped wanting to practice, started thinking about retirement with excitement rather than dread, and knew that was the signal. With daughter Chesnee reaching school age, staying home stopped feeling like a sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final-hole moment with her father, Dale, was actually her husband Gerrod Chadwell’s idea. He reminded Lewis that it all started with Dale on the bag in Palm Springs as an amateur. Two weeks removed from knee surgery, Dale still walked those final holes. Lewis joked that her husband earned serious brownie points for that call.

Lewis is proud of how the LPGA has done. She thinks that the prize money, venues, and overall level of play today were harder to have ten years ago. She thanked the players for working together and promised to keep Commissioner Craig Kessler in the loop so that things don’t slow down.

She also hinted that her golf story isn’t over yet. Stacy Lewis discussed senior events as something that could happen in the future, which made retirement seem less like an end and more like a break. For someone who had won 13 LPGA titles, including two majors, leaving on her terms was always going to be the only way to go.