LPGA Star Fires Back at Tom Brady Over His Comments on Scottie Scheffler’s ‘Life Choices’

It was just a few weeks ago at The Open 2025 when Scottie Scheffler said, “Sometimes I just don’t understand the point” — after being asked about his journey and success in golf, and whether he found it fulfilling. The comment went viral as Scheffler doubled down that he’d quit golf if it ever affected his relationship with his family. While many lauded Scheffler for his honesty and his priorities, one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks weighed in on that mindset. Now, that has become the center of debate, and it quickly turned candid when LPGA star Mel Reid shared her take on the opinion.

Tom Brady’s open letter sparks debate over Scottie Scheffler

Nearly two weeks ago, NFL star Tom Brady wrote in an open letter, “Your actions reflect your priorities,” and reflected on what Scheffler said at the press conference at Royal Portrush. And one sentence stuck with Brady the most— “Because I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer.” Brady, in his letter, acknowledged that Scheffler’s words resonated with him on some level but pushed back on the implication that being great in one arena means sacrificing greatness in another. “Why are those mutually exclusive?” Brady wrote. “Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected.” For the seven-time Super Bowl champion, life is about identifying which block needs focus at a given moment and making sure that success in one area strengthens the others.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that comment ignited a discussion in the latest episode of the Quiet Please podcast. When co-host Kira Dixon asked Mel Reid what she made of Brady’s point, the English golfer began diplomatically. “I do see Tom Brady’s point, I do,” Reid said. “I actually don’t disagree with him. But I also feel like Scottie is actually doing that. Because he is a phenomenal dad and he’s a phenomenal golfer, so he’s actually doing it,” Mel Reid continued to express.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But Reid’s honesty soon came through in full. “I do see both sides. I think Tom Brady’s one of the best at life separating stuff, that has ever lived,” she said, before adding with a laugh, “Okay, I was just trying to be nice. I actually think he’s talking sh*t…” Reid continued to say that Scheffler is doing just fine at whatever he’s doing, and the pressure of being the best all the time needs to stop. “I don’t know. I think Scottie Scheffler is doing a fantastic job. He’s doing just fine. Let him be, and not everybody has to be the best best best best at everything that they do,” Reid continued. And Dixon chimed in with agreement — “And they don’t have to do it your way,” hinting at Brady’s advice to Scheffler. Dixon continued to add, “The way you did it Tom, was great. You gave us all a show, for years and years and years.” And Reid agreed as she called him “legendary.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But in Reid’s eyes, Scheffler has already found a healthy balance, one that fits his life rather than someone else’s definition of excellence. The 29-year-old has maintained his dominance on the PGA Tour while keeping his family life central — a balance that may look different from Brady’s pyramid but, for Reid, is no less valid. That balance, and the clarity behind it, is exactly where the disconnect with Brady’s interpretation begins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brady missed Scottie Scheffler’s clarity on life and golf

To Brady’s point, Scheffler already understands that the pursuit of his craft is what fuels him professionally — and that it’s family and faith that bring him lasting fulfillment. In that sense, Brady’s advice was telling him something he already lives by. The quarterback seemed to misread the intent behind Scheffler’s words, interpreting them as signs of a golfer in crisis. He wasn’t alone in making that mistake, but the truth is far simpler. Scheffler is grounded, content, and clear about what matters most.

Far from being a tortured figure wrestling with doubt, Scheffler’s foundation is as solid as they come. And while Brady’s “pyramid” analogy suggests shifting priorities, Scheffler’s version is more stable — a base of family, faith, and personal values that supports everything above it. Without ever using the term, he’s built his own rock-solid pyramid of priorities, one that keeps his career in perspective without diminishing his excellence on the course.